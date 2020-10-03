Telangana: ‘No case against 25 cops’ in Nayeem case, Forum urges Governor to order CBI probe

The Forum has demanded a CBI probe into the matter

Four years after renegade Maoist-turned-gangster Nayeem alias Mohammed Nayeemuddin was gunned down in an encounter in Telangana’s Shadnagar, and an SIT investigation was launched into his alleged illegal activities, the Forum for Good Governance, a not-for-profit organisation, has now sought a CBI probe.

In an appeal to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to hand over the case to CBI, it alleged that attempts were being made to dilute the SIT investigation and no action has yet been taken against policemen involved in the case.

In an RTI response, IGP Y Nagi Reddy said no case has been registered against as many as 25 police officers, in the ranks of Additional SP, Deputy SP, Inspector, and police constable, serving in the Telangana Police.

In the representation to the Governor, M Padmanabha Reddy, the secretary of the forum, said the SIT has been doing a “shabby and suspicious” job right from its inception. Y Nagi Reddy, IGP and the chief of SIT, did not respond to phone calls.

“About 240 cases were registered after the encounter of Nayeem. It is stated that in 173 cases charge sheets were filed, but even after four years not a single case was brought to its logical conclusion,” Reddy said. The RTI response reveals that eight cases were either withdrawn or deleted from the purview of the SIT. It also reveals that eight politicians are involved in 139 cases.

“Though 25 police officers were said to have been associated with Nayeem in his criminal activities, no action is being taken against them.”

Reddy has also alleged that the evidence gathered is being suppressed. “It is reported that Nayeem had meticulously noted down the names of people who he helped. During the raid of Nayeem’s house, some diaries containing a lot of information about senior police officers were seized but those diaries were not used in inquiry, and in a way, some IPS officers and politicians were let off the hook,” the representation to the Governor reads.

Pleading for a fair investigation at the earliest, the FGG, which gathered the information via RTI responses, said: “It is a case of a deadly combination of police, politicians, and gangster coming together and committing atrocities on innocent people, their lands grabbed and any resistance, people were murdered.”

Nayeem was killed in an “exchange of fire” with the Telangana Police in the wee hours of August 8, 2016, when he was reaching a house on the outskirts of Shadnagar. A most-wanted criminal, Nayeem’s alleged illegal activities ran from land grabbing, abduction, and extortion, etc. He has been charged in several murder cases.

