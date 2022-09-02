scorecardresearch
Telangana: Congress workers try to obstruct Nirmala Sitharaman’s convoy, ‘clash’ with BJP activists, cops

At Birkur, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited PDS shops and questioned officials as to why the photo of PM Narendra Modi was missing from the shops.

nirmala sitharamanNirmala Sitharaman is touring Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in the state as part of the BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana, and besides Kamareddy, she will be visiting Banswada and other areas on Friday. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Several Congress and BJP workers were injured when they clashed during Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Kamareddy district in Telangana on Friday morning. Congress workers, including members of the Youth Congress, tried to obstruct Sitharaman’s convoy, and clashed with BJP workers and police personnel who tried to stop them.

At Birkur in the district, the Union minister visited public distribution system (PDS) shops and questioned officials of the civil supplies department and the district collectorate as to why the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing from the shops. She also asked Kamareddy district collector Jitesh Patil how much PDS rice is supplied by the Centre and why the photo of the Prime Minister was missing. Not receiving satisfactory replies, Sitharaman asked the officials to find out the details and inform her.

Sitharaman is touring Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in the state as part of the BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana, and besides Kamareddy, she will be visiting Banswada and other areas on Friday.

