Telangana National Integration Day: Amit Shah, CM KCR to unfurl national flags at separate events tomorrow

To mark 75 years of Hyderabad’s annexation to the Indian Union, the Central and state governments are hoisting national flags at separate events in Telangana. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unfurl the national flag at 8.45 am Saturday at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad as part of the ‘Hyderabad State Liberation Day’ celebrations organised by the Union Government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the Tricolour at 10.30 am at the central lawns in Public Gardens in Hyderabad, as part of the state’s ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ celebrations.

The Nizam’s Dominion of Hyderabad was annexed to the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, through a military operation called Operation Polo. The erstwhile Hyderabad state comprised Telangana, and five districts in present-day Maharashtra and three districts in Karnataka.

“In 1948, Sardar Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. Now, 75 years later, Hon Home Minister @AmitShah Ji will hoist the national flag and kick off Hyderabad Liberation celebrations as we shed the vestiges of our colonial past & baggage,” Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy tweeted.

The state government has designated ministers and government representatives to hoist the national flag and take a guard of honour in each of the 32 district headquarters, barring Hyderabad, at 9 am on Saturday as part of the ‘Telangana Jathiya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam’ (Telangana National Integration Day).

National flags will be hoisted at all government offices, urban local bodies and grama panchayats. The government has also planned rallies and processions in all 119 constituencies with the participation of students, youths and women groups. It will organise cultural programmes at all district headquarters where freedom fighters, poets and artists will be felicitated on Sunday (September 18).

1/3 pic.twitter.com/7qSmMZQmaT — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 15, 2022

The year-long celebration will conclude with a three-day ceremony of the state government from September 16 to 18, next year.

On Thursday, Union Minister Kishan Reddy flagged off a bike rally from Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar organised by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha. In the afternoon, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated a photo and art exhibition to showcase the contributions of Telangana’s freedom fighters and unification of the state with the Indian Union.

According to Telangana BJP functionaries, Home Minister Amit Shah, who will reach Hyderabad on Friday, will inaugurate the year-long celebrations the next day in which chief ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka are invited to participate in the event. It is not clear if the Telangana CM will be present.

Apart from meeting key BJP leaders in the state, Shah will also take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations in the city on Saturday afternoon. The BJP cadre will be organising Liberation Day celebrations in all districts.

On Saturday, Telangana CM Rao will inaugurate Adivasi Bhavan and Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills. Later, a huge rally will be taken out by folk artists and public representatives from People’s Plaza to NTR stadium. Artists will showcase cultural performances, including Gussadi Gondu Lambadi and other art forms highlighting Telangana’s culture and traditions. According to a statement, the CM will address a public meeting at NTR stadium in Hyderabad Saturday evening.

Congress party will hoist its new Telangana flag

While the two parties are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the day in their perspectives, the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have also come forward to mark the grand occasion.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy will unfurl the national flag on Saturday to mark the 75 years of ‘Hyderabad Integration Day’, and the Congress party will introduce a new state flag and a new figure of ‘Telangana Talli’ (Mother Telangana). The party will hoist its new Telangana flag in all villages of the state along with the national flag, the state Congress chief said.

The AIMIM, whose chief Asaduddin Owaisi had recently written to Home Minister Amit Shah to consider celebrating September 17 as ‘National Integration Day’, will start its celebrations with Friday afternoon prayers on September 16 at Masjid-e-Abubakar in Mir Alam. It will also conduct a bike rally ‘Tiranga Yatra’ and a public meeting where the national flag will be hoisted by the party supremo.