Bypoll in Telangana’s Munugode sees 93.13% voter turnout, counting on Sunday

A voter turnout of 93.13 per cent was recorded in the bypoll to Telangana’s Munugode Assembly seat held on Thursday, surpassing the turnout of 91.3 per cent seen in the 2018 general elections. Even after polling closed at 6 pm Thursday, long queues were seen outside booths.

According to the Returning Officer’s final report Friday morning, of the total 2,41,855 electors in Munugode, as many as 2,25,192 exercised their franchise. There are 1,21,662 male and 1,20,126 female voters in the constituency.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO, Telangana) stated that the last electronic voting machine (EVM) came in at 1.30 am, the strong room was sealed at 4.40 am, and a final voter turnout of 93.13 per cent was recorded. This is also the highest voter turnout seen during recent bypolls held in the state followed by the byelections in Nagarjunasagar (88%) and Huzurabad (86.3%), both held last year, and the Dubbaka bypoll (82.61%) in 2020. The result in Munugode will be declared on November 6, Sunday.

Polling began slowly on Thursday with only 11.2 per cent of votes being polled by 9 am. By 11 am, it rose to 25.8 per cent and then to 41.3 per cent by 1 pm. Two hours later it touched 59.92 per cent and at 5 pm the voter turnout rose to 77.55 per cent. As many as 105 of the total 298 polling stations were identified as critical.

Barring a few minor incidents, the polling continued peacefully. Speaking to indianexpress.com, CEO Vikas Raj said Rs 7.1 lakh cash and about 60 litres of liquor were seized on the poll day, apart from the receipt of 98 complaints about outsiders’ presence in the constituency. “But we had no problem at all inside polling stations anywhere. Glitches were there. We had to change EVMs at a couple of places and there was a bit of a problem with VVPATs (Voter verifiable paper audit trail) at four places. We changed them too. We were having these in reserve and were able to change all of them immediately. Polling was hardly stopped for 15-30 minutes anywhere,” he said.

According to the CEO, polling went on till late evening. Even at 8.30 pm, there were people waiting at 20 to 25 polling stations. “The last one was completed at about 10 pm. The last EVM to come back to my reception centre was at 1.30 am,” he said. The EVMs were transferred to a strongroom guarded by central forces as well as the state police. “There are video cameras outside. There are representatives of candidates right outside the strong rooms. There is no question of anyone coming close to the EVMs now,” he added.

Bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies spread across six states in the country were held on Thursday.