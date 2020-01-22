Telangana Municipal Elections: Voting underway; TRS may face tough fight from BJP

Polling began at 7 am in 7,961 polling stations across the state. (Express Photo) Polling began at 7 am in 7,961 polling stations across the state. (Express Photo)

Nearly 15.4 per cent polling was reported in the first two hours of Telangana’s municipal elections, which began Wednesday morning. Polling in nine Municipal Corporations and nearly 3,000 municipal wards in 120 municipalities across 7,961 polling stations began at 7 am and it was reported to be largely peaceful. Unlike previous elections, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) could face a tough fight from the BJP, rather than the Congress. The TRS has already won 80 wards unanimously.

Over 53.5 lakh voters will decide the fate of over 13,200 candidates in the fray. MLAs, MPs and local leaders set an example by arriving early to cast their votes.

Facial Recognition Technology is being used on a pilot basis in the elections for the first time in 10 polling stations of Kompally municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The additional polling officer-in-charge took the voter’s photos and uploaded them to a server using a Face Recognition App installed in mobile phones provided to him. He then compared them with the photographs of all the voters of the concerned polling station. The App displays the result of the verification based on a match established with any one of the voters with an appropriate message.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), as many as 6,188 polling stations were set up in Municipalities, whereas, 1,773 polling stations were set up in Municipal Corporations.

2,072 of these polling stations will be covered under video coverage, and another 2,406 polling stations will be covered under live webcasting. Micro observers will cover another 2,053 polling stations.

