Telangana Municipal Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Polling in 2,996 wards across 116 municipalities, 7 MCs begins

While Congress dominated rural areas in 2023, the BRS maintained a strong grip on urban centres like Hyderabad. (File Photos)

Telangana Municipal Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Telangana local body with 2,996 wards across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations will go to the polls today (February 11, 2026). The results will be declared on Friday.

Key battles: Telangana saw competitive campaigning from the state’s major political players. The Congress battalion was led by the state’s chief minister, Revanth Reddy, who aims to continue to capitalise on and break Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s urban stronghold. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is fighting to retain its urban seats and trying to replicate the 2023 performance. While there is no formal pre-poll alliance, Akbaruddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has hinted at a potential post-poll partnership with Congress. Telangana BJP, led by N. Ramchander Rao, has allied with the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP), which has fielded nearly 300 candidates.

Story continues below this ad How were the last elections? Congress dominated rural areas in 2023, while BRS maintained a strong grip on urban centres like Hyderabad. The BRS is also facing internal battles this time around with allegations against former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha’s exit from the BRS. Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 08:06 AM IST Telangana Municipal Elections 2026: Over 10,000 candidates in the fray for 2,569 seats According to the Telangana State Election Commission, 10,719 candidates are contesting for 2,569 ward seats in the 116 municipalities. In the seven municipal corporations, 2,225 candidates are vying for 412 wards. The commission has deployed more than 41,000 polling staff for the exercise, with 16,382 ballot boxes arranged for use. Vote counting will be held on February 13. Feb 11, 2026 07:59 AM IST Telangana Municipal Elections Live Updates: More women eligible to vote than men in 52-lakh electorate Voting started at 7 am and was scheduled to continue until 5 pm. As many as 52.17 lakh electors are eligible to vote, comprising 25.50 lakh men and 26.67 lakh women. Feb 11, 2026 07:58 AM IST Telangana Municipal Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Triangular contest among Congress, BJP, and BRS begins as polling gets underway The elections for the municipal corporations and municipalties in Telangana are underway. A total of 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations are going to polls. The contest is primarily triangular, with the ruling Congress facing fights from the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

