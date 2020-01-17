Telangana municipal elections 2020: 80 candidates elected unanimously

An election official checks a voters record in a register before allowing him to cast his ballot in a bypoll for an assembly seat. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) An election official checks a voters record in a register before allowing him to cast his ballot in a bypoll for an assembly seat. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have already won 77 and 3 wards of the total 3,052 wards that will go to polls on January 22. As many as 80 candidates have been unanimously elected in the absence of a contest.

Hence, a total of 12,898 candidates are in the fray for as many as 2,972 wards in 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations. Of these candidates, 3,749 are independents. The Telangana State Election Commission released the list of final contesting candidates Thursday night.

Maximum candidates are fielded by TRS, with 2972 in the fray. Congress party has fielded 2,616 candidates, whereas, BJP has fielded 2,313 candidates. TDP has its candidates in 347 wards, followed by MIM candidates in 276 wards. CPI and CPM have 177 and 166 candidates each. While YSR Congress Party has not fielded a single candidate, as many as 282 other candidates represent recognised state parties in other states and other registered political parties with the Telangana state election commission.

The polls will now be conducted in only 2972 wards. The TRS has bagged 11 out of 22 wards in Parkal municipality, seven out of 19 wards in Chennur, six out of 23 wards in Sattupalli, four out of 39 wards in Sircilla, three each in Korutla and Bollarum, two each in Thorrur, Huzurabad, Peddapalli, Nirmal, Ibrahimpatnam, Vikarabad, Pocharam,

Dundigal, and Husnabad.

Similarly, MIM has won three out of 26 wards in Bhainsa. In terms of the number of candidates fielded, Nizamabad municipal corporation tops the list with 415 candidates. Of these, 183 are independent candidates. During the scrutiny of nominations, of the total 25,768 nominations filed, as many as 432 were rejected by the District Election Authorities. Then, nearly 50 per cent of candidates have withdrawn their candidature.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App