Telangana: Municipal Commissioner suspended after two labourers die at worksite

The municipal commissioner of Telangana’s Shadnagar Municipality was put under suspension pending inquiry on Tuesday, a day after two daily wage labourers died following the collapse of loose soil at a worksite.

The Hyderabad regional director of municipal administration (RDMA) in a report blamed Municipal Commissioner D Lavanya for failing to ensure safety of workers during sullage drain works.

Srinivas and Krishnaiah, who were working on underground drainage at Chatanpally of Shadnagar Municipality on the outskirts of Hyderabad, were found dead at the end of a rescue operation on Monday evening after loose soil at the site caved in on them. The sullage drain work in ward number 4 was taken up by a private contractor, M/s BRR Constructions. While three workers employed by the contractor were trapped under the soil, only one of them could be rescued.

On Monday, the site was dug up for laying pipelines for sullage drains. The incident took place when the huge pipes were being lowered into the dug-up pits and in the process, the soil berm beside the trench caved in on the workers. A rescue operation was initiated to save the men trapped under the soil. By around 5 pm, the bodies of Srinivas and Krishnaiah were recovered. The police have registered a case against the private contractor for negligence.

In the order, Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana said that the incident showed the lack of supervision on part of D Lavanya in the maintenance of safety measures while executing engineering works and hence she was placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders, pending further inquiry in the matter.

She has been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission and will be paid subsistence allowance, the order read. Assistant Director Ahmed Shafiullah has been given full additional charge of the post of municipal commissioner.