Telangana: Municipal Commissioner suspended for issuing notices to staff for not attending KTR’s birthday

July 30, 2022 10:32:41 am
A municipal commissioner in Telangana was placed under suspension for issuing notices to subordinates for not attending an event organised to celebrate the state’s municipal administration, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday recently.
The action comes after Rama Rao himself directed the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) “to suspend the MC for absurd behaviour”. “I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration,” Rama Rao tweeted Friday. “Read about an over-enthusiastic municipal commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations! Have asked the CDMA director to suspend the MC for absurd behaviour (sic).”
I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration
Read about an over enthusiastic Municipal commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations!🤦♂️
Have asked @cdmatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour
— KTR (@KTRTRS) July 29, 2022
The incident took place at Bellampalli on July 24, Rao’s 46th birthday. Rao, popularly called KTR, is the son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. On his birthday, for the last three years, he has been urging party cadre and supporters to donate to the needy through a programme called #giftasmile.
In the wake of incessant rains & floods in Telangana, I’ve decided to stay away from my birthday celebrations
A sincere appeal to TRS Party leaders, cadre & well wishers: Instead of celebrations, please dedicate your time & resources to help people under #GiftASmile initiative pic.twitter.com/2iqAj2ZExF
— KTR (@KTRTRS) July 23, 2022
On the eve of his birthday, he tweeted “In the wake of incessant rains & floods in Telangana, I’ve decided to stay away from my birthday celebrations. A sincere appeal to TRS Party leaders, cadre & well wishers: Instead of celebrations, please dedicate your time & resources to help people under the #GiftASmile initiative.”
A major saplings plantation drive was organised at Bellampalli government hospital. As four officials were absent from the event, municipal commissioner G Gangadhar issued memos to them and sought an explanation. “Disciplinary action will be taken against you and your superiors will be informed if you don’t respond to this memo,” it read.
Following the direction from Rama Rao on Twitter, CDMA N Satyanarayana initiated an inquiry against the municipal commissioner and placed him under suspension.
