Three of migrant worker family from Madhya Pradesh found dead in Telangana house

Three members of a family of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, including a two-year-old girl, were found dead early Thursday morning at their house in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Rekha Kushwa (28), daughter Sonam Kushwa, and her husband’s cousin Basudev Kushwa (27).

According to the police, Basudev was living at Bhanur village in Patancheru for the last three months, whereas Rekha, her husband Gajendra and their daughter Sonam reached Bhanur last week. The trio is believed to have ended their lives between 11 pm and 3 am, said the police who registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

“Basudev and Rekha were in an intimate relationship. Aware of this, Basudev’s wife and father wanted him to return to their native village. He was supposed to catch a train to their native village Thursday morning. He came to Gajendra and Rekha’s house last night and did not leave,” said G Vinayak Reddy, inspector of BDL Bhanur police station.

Basudev was living with another cousin Naresh and family who had been living in Bhanur for the last three years. When Naresh and others who were to travel with Basudev came looking for him at Gajendra’s house early in the morning, they found the bedroom locked from the inside. “Upon breaking open the bedroom door, the three were found hanging. There was no suicide note,” the inspector said, adding that all were illiterates.