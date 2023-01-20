Telangana MLA T Raja Singh served notice in old cases for ‘controversial’ remarks

The Hyderabad Police on Thursday sent a notice to Telangana MLA and suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over alleged objectionable remarks he made last year against a religious community.

The notice under section 41 (a) of CrPC was issued by the Mangalhat police in connection over the alleged “propagative speech”. The Goshamahal MLA was earlier booked in August 2022 under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code by Kanchanbagh police based on a complaint. The case has now been transferred to Mangalhat police station. As per procedure, Singh has been issued a fresh notice.

The 45-year-old leader had spent 76 days in prison last year after Telangana police invoked Preventive Detention Act against him for his repeated offences stoking communal tensions in the city. In August 2022, hundreds of people had come out to the streets of Hyderabad after Singh released a video in retaliation to stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui’s show in the city. The show was held under police protection owing to objections from right-wing groups. The protests were a result of alleged objectionable statements against the Prophet in Singh’s video.

He was arrested within hours, following which a local court ordered his release citing that due procedures were not followed by the police. Subsequently, as protests continued, Singh was served two more notices in connection with old cases. Meanwhile, the state government invoked PD Act against him stating he was involved in 104 criminal cases since 2004, including 18 communal cases.

On November 9, he was released from Cherlapalli central prison on the orders of the Telangana High Court “on conditions that he would not take out a victory rally on his release, address the media or post any derogatory or inflammatory speech on social media”. While the Police have maintained that Singh was “habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches” and “driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder”, his lawyers had argued that his detention under the PD Act was politically motivated.

According to the fresh notice, he has been directed by the station house officer to not commit any offences in the future, not tamper with any of the evidence in the current case, and not threaten, induce or coerce any person acquainted with the facts of the case. Singh will have to appear before the court whenever ordered to do so. The SHO, K Raju, said that the MLA could be arrested under Section 41 A (3) and (4) of CrPC on failure to comply with the notice.