Case of the ‘missing’ paddy: How Telangana’s hunt for missing stocks uncovered a multi-crore scam

According to officials, the gaps surfaced when authorities tallied millers’ records to their own. (File photo)

It was based on a hunch that the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement department began searching in Suryapet, Nalgonda, Medak and Warangal in connection with an unusual case – that of missing paddy. What it was unprepared for was the scale: over the next month, it uncovered an alleged multi-crore scam involving at least 2.7 lakh metric tonnes of missing paddy from the last three years.

It allegedly began with the state government’s paddy procurement in 2023. Typically, the state government procured paddy from farmers and routed it to millers, who would first safekeep and later mill the grain to produce rice.

Per 100 kg of paddy, 67 kg of milled rice would be the output. This would then be directed back to the state government’s public distribution system (PDS) or ration shops.