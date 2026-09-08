Telangana minister performs CPR on IAS aide after he collapses in Assembly: Video

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Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the personal secretary to senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal after he collapsed suddenly on the Assembly premises in Hyderabad Tuesday. Raju reportedly collapsed while at the Assembly, prompting people nearby to rush to his assistance. Srihari immediately intervened and performed CPR in an attempt to revive him.
VIDEO | Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari gives CPR to Principal Secretary Navin Mittal’s PS after he collapsed in the Assembly.
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/e98XMHqh8w
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2026
Medical staff at the Assembly were called to the spot and provided emergency care. Raju was later shifted to a hospital for further treatment.
The reason for his sudden collapse was not immediately known. Further details about his condition were awaited as doctors assessed him at the hospital.
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