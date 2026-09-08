Telangana minister performs CPR on IAS aide after he collapses in Assembly: Video

Minister Vakiti Srihari performed CPR on Raju, personal secretary to senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal, after he suddenly collapsed at the Hyderabad Assembly premises.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readSep 8, 2026 02:52 PM IST
Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed CPR on an IAS officer’s aide after he collapsed at the Assembly premises.Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed CPR on an IAS officer’s aide after he collapsed at the Assembly premises. (Image: X/ PTI)
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Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the personal secretary to senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal after he collapsed suddenly on the Assembly premises in Hyderabad Tuesday. Raju reportedly collapsed while at the Assembly, prompting people nearby to rush to his assistance. Srihari immediately intervened and performed CPR in an attempt to revive him.

Medical staff at the Assembly were called to the spot and provided emergency care. Raju was later shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

The reason for his sudden collapse was not immediately known. Further details about his condition were awaited as doctors assessed him at the hospital.

Disruptions in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Assembly was disrupted for the second consecutive day over alleged derogatory remarks by BRS Member of Legislative Council Thatha Madhusudan against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a Dalit leader, and allegations of police high-handedness against BRS women MLAs according to PTI.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao raised the issue of alleged police misbehaviour with women legislators during Monday’s protest outside the Assembly. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government had sought a report and would take action if necessary.

The Speaker said the remarks involved his mother and that he had the right to be angry. BRS said Madhusudan had expressed regret and withdrawn his comments.

Meanwhile, Madhusudan and another BRS MLC, N Naveen Kumar Reddy, were arrested in connection with a case registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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