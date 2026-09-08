Telangana minister performs CPR on IAS aide after he collapses in Assembly: Video

Disruptions in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Assembly was disrupted for the second consecutive day over alleged derogatory remarks by BRS Member of Legislative Council Thatha Madhusudan against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a Dalit leader, and allegations of police high-handedness against BRS women MLAs according to PTI.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao raised the issue of alleged police misbehaviour with women legislators during Monday’s protest outside the Assembly. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government had sought a report and would take action if necessary.

The Speaker said the remarks involved his mother and that he had the right to be angry. BRS said Madhusudan had expressed regret and withdrawn his comments.

Meanwhile, Madhusudan and another BRS MLC, N Naveen Kumar Reddy, were arrested in connection with a case registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.