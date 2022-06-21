Telangana minister lashes out at Centre over BJP leaders’ remarks on employing Agniveers as security guards, drivers

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the Agnipath scheme after BJP leaders, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, allegedly said that those who completed their four-year term in defence forces as part of it can later be employed as security guards, drivers, barbers, electricians and so on.

“A Modi cabinet minister is saying that Agniveers can become security guards, drivers, carpenters, electricians later. Is this why youths join the army?’’ Rama Rao said during a public event in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if he had to hire a guard for his party office in Indore, he would prefer to hire an Agniveer. Reddy, who holds the tourism and culture portfolios in the Union government, allegedly said that that Agnipath recruits will be trained as drivers, electricians, washermen and barbers and they would be helpful for these posts later.

Reddy, however, on Tuesday clarified his statement and said that there are various kinds of jobs in the army, apart from that of a soldier. “Army and the defence sector recruit personnel who serve as drivers, barbers, electricians and in many other areas. After serving for some time they can easily avail job opportunities. That is what I meant to say,’’ Reddy said.

Despite Reddy’s clarification, Rao criticised the Union minister and the BJP government at the Centre. “The youths are worried about their future and protesting on the roads. And this is the explanation and assurance the BJP leaders are giving them. The angry youths are being blamed that they are not understanding the PM,” Rao said.

Rao, who is also the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president, had earlier also opposed the Agnipath scheme saying it kills the aspirations of millions of youth who want to join the armed forces.“Without any consultation, the BJP government at the Centre has taken a unilateral decision on the Agnipath scheme. Farmers were not consulted before introducing farm laws, traders were not consulted before bringing in GST, citizens were neglected during demonetisation, and minorities were ignored when the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) was proposed,’’ he said.

“Schemes like Agnipath adversely affect the youth aspiring to be soldiers. The Union government should take complete responsibility for the protests taking place across the nation… The Centre has reduced the army from ‘one rank-one pension’ to ‘no rank – no pension,’’ he alleged.

“The fierce protests across the country against the Agnipath scheme show how severe the unemployment problem in India is… This scheme will majorly affect the youth coming from rural areas who aspire to join the army and serve the nation. It will disturb the organisational culture, traditions, and values that have kept the Indian Army at the highest pedestal for decades,’’ he said.