Telangana minister talks climate change as party handles taunt BJP over Bengaluru waterlogging

No Indian city is immune to the consequences of climate change, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao tweeted as photos of rain-battered Bengaluru flooded Twitter on Monday and drew taunts from his state on the development model of neighbouring Karnataka’s capital city.

In a series of tweets tagging Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for housing and urban affairs, Rao called for the infusion of capital to radically improve infrastructure.

We need bold reforms in urban planning & governance. Get away from conservative mindset & thing radical Clean Roads, Clean Water, Clean Air & Better Storm water management systems are not hard to build We need capital infusion:urge @HardeepSPuri Ji to plan this & happy to help — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 5, 2022

“To all those who are mocking the water-logged Bengaluru,” Rao wrote, “Our cities are our primary economic engines driving the States’/Country’s growth. With rapid urbanisation & sub-urbanisation, infrastructure is bound to crumble as we haven’t infused enough capital into upgrading the same. No Indian city (including my state’s capital city) today is immune to the disastrous consequences of climate change.”

This came as several Twitter handles linked to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi taunted the BJP-led Karnataka government and questioned its claims of a having “double-engine government”–a reference to having the same party in power at the Centre and in the state.

ನೀವು ಹೇಗಿದ್ದೀರಿ? The glory of your “Double engine sarkar” is visible in totality today. Companies around ORR have to “request” your govt for Infrastructure which again is provided at 40% commission. https://t.co/L8zNXWxXnT pic.twitter.com/VUZfSDAnrN — TRS TechCell (@TRSTechCell) September 5, 2022

The minister for municipal administration and urban development wrote, “I am aware that some of my friends in Hyderabad will not like what I said. Because in the past, we were taunted by some Bengaluru leaders in similar situations. But if we have to grow as a nation, we need to learn from each others’ experiences & show the might of collective will.”

“If India has to continue to grow, we need well-laid, concerted capital allocations of Union & State Govts combined into radical improvement in infrastructure. We need bold reforms in urban planning & governance. Get away from conservative mindset & think radical. Clean Roads, Clean Water, Clean Air & Better Stormwater management systems are not hard to build. We need capital infusion: urge @HardeepSPuri Ji to plan this & happy to help,” Rao added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated heavy rains are likely in Telangana and issued a yellow alert till Friday.