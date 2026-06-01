Mandatory electronic transfer of wages, bringing gig workers under its ambit: What Telangana’s new wage code means

Telangana has formalised gig and platform protection by explicitly extending the minimum wage net to eCommerce, Courier Services, and LPG Distribution, the statement read.(Image generated by AI)

The GO activates the provisions of the Centre’s Code on Wages, 2019, completely repealing and superseding the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, across the state, a statement from the government explaining the provisions of the GO read.

The government statement on the GO issued Monday said: “Payouts via paper cash are explicitly banned. Employers must disburse wages through direct electronic transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS) or bank check, building an unalterable trail for labour inspectors and protecting vulnerable workgroups”.

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The GO has also brought to effect, “paid weekly rest days (Sundays off) into the basic monthly compensation matrix, ensuring workers do not lose income for resting,” the statement read. It has also granted overtime, stating: “Any task executed past standard 8-hour daily shifts, or requested on public holidays and weekly rest days, must be compensated as overtime at double (two times) the standard rate of wages”.