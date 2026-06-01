Mandatory electronic transfer of wages, bringing gig workers under its ambit: What Telangana’s new wage code means

The GO activates the provisions of the Centre’s Code on Wages, 2019, completely repealing and superseding the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, across the state, a statement from the government explaining the provisions of the GO read.
The government statement on the GO issued Monday said: “Payouts via paper cash are explicitly banned. Employers must disburse wages through direct electronic transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS) or bank check, building an unalterable trail for labour inspectors and protecting vulnerable workgroups”.
The GO has also brought to effect, “paid weekly rest days (Sundays off) into the basic monthly compensation matrix, ensuring workers do not lose income for resting,” the statement read. It has also granted overtime, stating: “Any task executed past standard 8-hour daily shifts, or requested on public holidays and weekly rest days, must be compensated as overtime at double (two times) the standard rate of wages”.
Telangana has formalised gig and platform protection by explicitly extending the minimum wage net to eCommerce, Courier Services, and LPG Distribution, the statement read. The GO formally recognised specialised designations such as Drone Technology Pesticide Sprayers under the ‘Highly Skilled’ category, securing premium wages for future professions.
To cut corporate red tape and ensure direct compliance clarity, the order eliminates hundreds of industry-specific schedules. The order categorises all non-agricultural, commercial, and industrial setups into four skill categories and workers are divided into four categories- Unskilled, Semi-skilled, Skilled and Highly skilled for fixing minimum wages. The state has been divided into three zones- Zone 1 covers Municipal Corporations, Zone 2-Municipalities and Zone 3-Rural Areas.
In Zone 1, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has increased from Rs 12,750 to Rs 16,000, for semi-skilled workers, from Rs 13,152 to Rs 17,000; for the skilled category, from Rs 13,772 to Rs 18,500; and for the highly skilled category, from Rs 14,607 to Rs 20,000.
“The clear distinction between Municipal Corporations (Zone-I), Municipalities (Zone-II), and Rural Areas (Zone-III) lets large-scale industrial developers set up labour-intensive projects such as textiles, manufacturing in lower-overhead rural zones while managing corporate setups in urban centres,” the statement read.
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According to the statement, “the order established absolute gender neutrality, mandating perfectly uniform minimum wage rates for male, female, transgender, and physically challenged employees performing identical or equivalent work”.
To eliminate the legal loopholes of subcontracting, the order stated that “if a third-party agency fails to deliver wages, the principal employer is directly liable under law to ensure immediate payroll settlement”.
The GO creates “an ideal macro-economic harmony, proving that robust labour protections and a booming, highly competitive business climate can thrive together”, the statement read.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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