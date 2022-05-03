Telangana minister wants builders to reduce dependency on migrants, promote local labour

Assuring Telangana’s builders and developers plenty of opportunities in the state for the next 10 to 15 years, IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao recently asked them to collaborate with the state government to share the benefits of the thriving sector with the local youths migrating to middle-eastern countries for a livelihood.

Rao, who earlier held the NRI Affairs portfolio, was speaking at the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show when he stated that 70 to 80 per cent of blue-collar workers at construction sites across Hyderabad were those hailing from other states and youngsters from Telangana suffer while doing the same jobs in the Gulf for a much lesser remuneration. He pointed out that the builders suffered every time the labour force travelled back to their hometowns.

As a solution, he proposed CREDAI and allied real estate bodies set up a skilling and training institute in Hyderabad with the support from the state government and instil confidence in the youngsters with an assurance of employment. Migration to the Gulf has been prevalent in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad in northern Telangana, apart from state capital Hyderabad, for the last five decades.

According to migrants’ welfare activists, there are 15 lakh people from Telangana currently working in different Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Over 25 lakh migrants have returned home in the last two decades, including more than 25,000 during the Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

Meanwhile, following the minister’s suggestion, CREDAI has called for an extraordinary general body meeting of its over 1,000 members on May 17 to discuss skill development programmes.

D Muralikrishna Reddy, the president of CREDAI Telangana, said that Telangana is home to more than 7 lakh skilled and unskilled labourers from other parts of the country, especially Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar etc. According to him, almost all the electricians, plumbers, carpenters and centring workers, to name a few, are from other states while a large per cent of labourers for masonry works come from Andhra Pradesh.

“It is true that we (builders) here in Telangana pay more than what they (migrants) earn in the Gulf. Labourers earn Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 a day in Telangana. For example, a centering mason gets Rs 1,500 a day. That is more than Rs 40,000 a month. In the Gulf, they get only Rs 20,000-25,000 doing the same,” Reddy told indianexpress.com while adding that the grass is always greener on the other side.

He said CREDAI Telangana has been conducting two-week training programmes for workers at the construction sites itself and working closely with the National Academy of Construction (NAC) in this regard.

Mandha Bheem Reddy, senior migrants activist and the president of Emigrants Welfare Forum (EWF), felt that the state government was running away from its responsibilities by asking builders to train and employ workers. “The then NRI Affairs minister KTR promised an NRI policy better than Kerala and Punjab. Forget about implementing the guidelines, there is no NRI department in the state. Instead of ensuring migrants’ welfare, now the KCR government wants 15 lakh migrants to return to Telangana and find work here,” he said.

Reddy stressed that migration is the right and choice of an individual. “As a government, you need to provide safe, orderly, and regular migration. You have to be a facilitator and cannot dictate to people,” he said.