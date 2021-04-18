Telangana: At least 4 migrant labourers killed in road accident

According to Shamshabad police, a lorry collided with a car and overturned.

At least four migrant workers were killed on spot and 12 others injured in a road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

According to Shamshabad police, a lorry collided with a car and overturned near Narkuda on the Shamshabad-Shabad road in Rangareddy district. The lorry was carrying labourers working in a nearby brick kiln. All of them hailed from Odisha, said the police.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that the labourers had come to Shamshabad to buy vegetables. “The lorry dashed a car and turned turtle. Four people died and about 12 were injured. Of them, three were critical and have been shifted to various hospitals in Shamshabad,” he told reporters.

Migrant labourers, especially those working in brick kilns, make weekly trips to markets for vegetables and provisions.

Around 30 labourers were traveling on the lorry. Overspeeding is said to be the cause of the accident.