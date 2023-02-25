Telangana: Medico found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected

A final-year MBBS student in Telangana’s Nizamabad was found dead in his hotel room Saturday morning. After a preliminary investigation, the police said the deceased, Dasari Harsha, 22, a student of Nizamabad Medical College, died by suicide.

Although no suicide note has been recovered, friends and batchmates of the deceased informed the police that he was upset and stressed about his medical condition in the last few days.

According to the police, Harsha did not come for breakfast on Saturday morning and his friends found the room locked from the inside with no response. On breaking the door open, they found his body. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the One Town police station.

Since the final-year exams are underway, Harsha spent the last evening studying and preparing for Saturday’s exam with his batchmates and went to sleep at 9.30 pm. He spoke to his mother Radha for 15 minutes around 6.30 pm, and according to the police, she found nothing suspicious in his tone. The police examined Harsha’s mobile phone and iPad and found nothing suspicious in his chat history.

When contacted, A Kiran Kumar, the assistant commissioner of police (Nizamabad), said Harsha had ‘health concerns’ that bothered him a lot. “He was suffering from spinal cord issues for a long time. As it became unbearable in the last few days, he was extremely worried and is suspected to have taken his life,” the officer said.

Dr K Indira, the principal of Nizamabad Medical College, recalled Harsha as a bright student. “In the last four and a half years, he has had no bad remarks against him. He has no backlogs or academic concerns. He was a positive person who always helped his friends in need,” she told The Indian Express.

The final-year university exams began on February 20 and are scheduled for every alternate day till March 6. Harsha was to appear for the third exam on Saturday morning. According to doctors, he had cleared all his exams so far in the first attempt itself and often helped other students overcome exam-related stress.

“By April, results of the ongoing exam would have been out and he could have joined house surgency. Even his mother was eagerly planning a family outing for them after the exam,” she added. Harsha was a native of Jannaram in Telangana’s Mancherial district. His father D Srinivas works as a construction worker abroad while his brother Dhanush is pursuing a degree in Hyderabad. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.