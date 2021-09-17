Telangana Maoist leader surrenders after husband’s death

CPI(Maoist) leader Jajjeri Samakka alias Sarada surrendered before Telangana Police on Friday. Jajjeri is the widow of Haribhushan, who was the ex-secretary of the rebel unit’s Telangana state committee.

Incidentally, Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayana passed away a few months ago, after, reportedly, contracting Covid-19 infection. Jajjeri (44) had joined the Maoist party at the age of 18 in 1994 and married Haribhushan, who was then the rebel commander of Pandava Dalam area, the following year. The government had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her.

Jajjeri had earlier surrendered before the SP of Warangal district in 2008 but later re-joined the Maoist movement in 2011 on the insistence of her husband. In January 2018, she was made a divisional committee member of Bhadradri-Kothagudem area in Telangana and East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

While addressing media persons on Friday, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that Jajjeri has 25 police cases pending against her. The DGP said the Maoist leader has informed them that nearly 20 rebels have deserted the party in the last six months. Reddy added that the top brass of the outlawed group has been forcibly trying to bring back the deserters.

Telangana Police have handed over a demand draft of rupees five lakh to Sarada and Rs 5,000 cash for immediate expenses. Reddy said Sarada, especially after the demise of her husband, started believing that there was no ground for an armed struggle to pursue the revolutionary movement. A few other party members who hold similar views have reached out to police, the DGP added.

The DGP stressed that the CPI(Maoist) has weakened considerably in Telangana. Most of the new recruits are either tribals in Cherla area bordering Telangana or natives of Chhattisgarh. Although 11 members of the 25-member central committee of the party are natives of Telangana, only 14 of the total 115 members of the Telangana state committee are Telugu speakers.

The DGP urged Maoist workers to give up arms and join the mainstream.