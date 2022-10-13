scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Telangana mandates Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance at all higher education institutions

Biometric attendance is made mandatory for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff in all universities, government colleges, as well as aided and unaided private colleges.

The Telangana government has asked all higher education institutions in the state to mandatorily implement Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

The Telangana government has asked all higher education institutions in the state to mandatorily implement Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

Vakati Karuna, the secretary (higher education), in a memo issued on October 12, said biometric attendance is made mandatory for all universities, government colleges, as well as aided and unaided private colleges.

The memo asked the Commissioner of Collegiate Education to take necessary action to implement the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system. For students, it will be used to calculate attendance for promoting them to higher classes and also for their e-pass scholarship and fee reimbursement and so on.

The system will be used to calculate the duty period of staff — both teaching and non-teaching — besides for calculating their leaves and for career advancement schemes. The memo was tagged as “most urgent”.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 11:40:25 am
