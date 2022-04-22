Telangana: Man stabs MCA student for rejecting his advances, governor condemns attack

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday expressed her deep anguish over the attack on a woman by a youth who claimed to be in love with her at Narsampet in the state’s Warangal district.

The man allegedly used a knife to injure the MCA final year student, following which she sustained deep gashes on her neck on Friday as she had spurned his advances, the police said, adding that the accused is currently absconding. The woman, who studies at Kakatiya University is currently battling for her life at a hospital.

Condemning the attack, the governor said the society must take serious note of the increasing number of crimes against girls and women and initiate concrete steps for their protection. “The society must provide moral support and courage to protect girl children from such brutal attackers and perpetrators of crime,” Soundararajan said. The governor also called for stringent action against the accused.

On coming to know of the incident, Soundararajan immediately contacted the superintendent of MGM Hospital, where the victim was admitted, and instructed him to offer her the best possible medical care.

The hospital superintendent informed the governor about the woman’s condition and the steps taken to save her life. He also shared details about constituting a high-level team comprising senior doctors from different specialties like ENT, surgery and physicians to offer the victim the best possible treatment.