Telangana man Poland jail, parents seek help from MEA

Mohammed Fasiuddin started working as a pizza delivery man in Poland since May 2017. (Express Photo) Mohammed Fasiuddin started working as a pizza delivery man in Poland since May 2017. (Express Photo)

The parents of a 30-year-old man from Telangana on Friday urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to provide legal help to their son, who was jailed in Poland for alleged financial fraud.

The son, Mohammed Fasiuddin, was working as a pizza delivery man in Poland since May 2017. When the parents were not able to contact Fasiuddin since October 2019, they approached the Indian embassy in Poland.

In a memorandum submitted to the MEA, the parents said, “since October 2019, our Son hasn’t been in touch with us. We brought this to the notice of the Indian Embassy in Poland and the embassy informed us in December 2019 that he was arrested in jail for some financial fraud.”

The further said that they received a call from their son on January 20, 2020, where the son claimed that he did not commit any fraud. “My son was crying a lot on phone. He is my only son and we belong to a very poor family,” said the father, Md Najamuddin, who works as a lorry driver.

“I cannot afford to help my son legally by hiring a lawyer. Seeing my poor financial condition, it is requested to you to kindly instruct the Indian Embassy in Poland to help my son legally by hiring a lawyer so that he can be released from jail and return home as soon as possible,” Fasiuddin’s mother Rahima Begum told media.

Activist and spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, Amjedullah Khan, said that the parents were first informed about the plight of their son by friends of their son in January. “The Indian embassy tracked the man using his passport details to jail. Why and how he was arrested is not yet clear,” he said.

