Friday, May 27, 2022
Telangana man detained on suspicion of killing 20-year-old daughter

According to police, Devidas from Nagalakonda village approached them on Friday morning saying that his 20-year-old daughter, Rajeswari, had died by slitting her throat.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 27, 2022 6:39:36 pm
Police in Telangana’s Adilabad district have detained a man on the suspicion of killing his daughter.

According to the police, Devidas from Nagalakonda village approached the Narnur police station on Friday morning saying that his 20-year-old daughter, Rajeswari, had died by slitting her throat.

“Our investigation suggests that the father killed the daughter. We are investigating,” superintendent of police D Uday Kumar Reddy told indianexpress.com.

Reddy rejected reports suggesting it was a case of honour killing over an interfaith marriage. “The man had issues with his daughter’s choices and way of life. She is not married,” the superintendent of police said.

On Thursday evening, Devidas and Rajeswari reportedly got into a heated argument. She was in a relationship with a man from a community different from hers and her family was opposed to it, according to sources.
“The father had complaints that she was not listening to him. She was moving in with another person against the family’s wishes. The man was remanded in judicial custody after his arrest based on a complaint from the woman. That was three months ago,” said a police official.

The police have not ruled out the role of Rajeswari’s mother Savitri in the death.

