Telangana: Man caught on video brutally thrashing three-year-old daughter, booked

Telangana’s Medak Town police station has registered a case against a man after a video emerged on Monday showing him brutally thrashing his three-year-old daughter at home in the presence of the child’s mother.

In the video, the accused Nagaraju – a contract driver in Medak municipality – can be seen beating the child with a rope, slapping her and even throwing her on the floor. The video appears to be shot by passersby without the knowledge of the couple.

The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter after the clip went viral. The cops have invoked section 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act against the girl’s father. No charges have been framed against the mother as she did not assault the child.

Sub-Inspector Shiva Prasad Reddy of Medak Town PS told indianexpress.com that the accused is absconding whereas the girl and her mother have been sent for counselling to Sakhi centre under the National Mission for Empowerment of Women.

“The video was shot by some unknown persons on the night of September 18. The mother told us that the girl was beaten up as she refused to have food. As the father is absconding, we are yet to get full details. We don’t know if he has been beating her up regularly,” the SI added.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the Women and Child Welfare Department said the girl has been rescued and shifted to a safer place. “…Child will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee today for further orders. We’ll ensure the child’s safety & appropriate action is taken against the father,” the tweet said.

Our team had rescued the child yesterday & shifted to a safe space. Father is absconding & FIR has been registered. Child will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee today for further orders.We’ll ensure the child’s safety & appropriate action is taken against the father. pic.twitter.com/Lh0vGexIRC — WCDTelangana (@WCDTelangana) September 21, 2021

Child rights activists have, meanwhile, sought stringent punishment against the parents. Anooradha Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham demanded immediate arrest of both parents and sought to move the child to a safe place away from them.