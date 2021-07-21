Telangana: Man awarded life imprisonment for boy’s rape and murder

Investigating the case, the police registered a case and charged him with kidnap, murder, and unnatural sex

A 25-year-old man on Tuesday was awarded life imprisonment for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering a minor boy in Telangana. The Fast Track Court for expeditious disposal of cases of Rape and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, found Omer Bin Hassan guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000.

According to Balapur police, Hassan lured the seven-year-old boy by offering chocolates and took him to an open place on May 8, 2019, and sexually assaulted him. As the boy tried to raise an alarm, Hassan lifted him and hit him on the ground several times. Due to severe bleeding injuries, the boy died on the spot. Meanwhile, the locals reached the spot and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. Hassan had managed to escape even as the locals chased him.

Investigating the case, the police registered a case and charged him with kidnap, murder, and unnatural sex. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who followed up the case, announced a reward to the officers in appreciation for ensuring speedy trial and justice to the family of the deceased.