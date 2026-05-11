Speeding Hayabusa bike rams into car in Telangana, leaves 5 dead including 2 children

Hayabusa was part of group of 13 superbikes returning to Hyderabad after its riders attended an event in Mahbubnagar

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadMay 11, 2026 06:05 PM IST
Hayabusa bike-car accidentThe rider and pillion rider on the Hayabusa motorcycle also died on the spot. (Special Arrangement)
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Five people, including a woman, a toddler and another child, were killed when a speeding superbike rammed into a car in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The rider and pillion rider on the Hayabusa motorcycle also died on the spot.

Police said that M Basit, his wife Arshia (20), their one-and-a-half-year-old son, and another boy aged nine, were returning to Indiranagar in the Palakonda area after a latenight event when the motorcycle crashed into their car from behind.

“Basit was driving the car and had slowed down to take a right turn on the highway. The bike, which was probably going at a very high speed, rammed into the car at its rear left door. The woman and the two children, who were sitting in the back seat, were seriously injured and died while being moved to a hospital,” Additional SP N B Ratnam said.

The accident occurred on a five-km stretch known as Palakonda Bypass, which is a spot known for bike racing, police said.

According to Additional SP Ratnam, 15 persons from Hyderabad on 13 superbikes had gone to Mahbubnagar to attend a friend’s family function. “These are very expensive motorcycles known as superbikes. The group was returning to Hyderabad late at night and they were probably racing at very high speeds. The Hayabusa was being driven by M Aziz, and the pillion rider was Yakub Afzal. Both died on the spot,” the officer said.

From CCTV footage, police determined the number of the bikes and are trying to identify riders to record their statements. After the crash, the other riders did not wait for an ambulance or for police to arrive and fled from the spot. The impact was such that the rear portion of the car was boxed in. The motorcycle broke into pieces and was mangled.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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