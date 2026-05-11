Speeding Hayabusa bike rams into car in Telangana, leaves 5 dead including 2 children

The rider and pillion rider on the Hayabusa motorcycle also died on the spot. (Special Arrangement)

Five people, including a woman, a toddler and another child, were killed when a speeding superbike rammed into a car in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The rider and pillion rider on the Hayabusa motorcycle also died on the spot.

Police said that M Basit, his wife Arshia (20), their one-and-a-half-year-old son, and another boy aged nine, were returning to Indiranagar in the Palakonda area after a latenight event when the motorcycle crashed into their car from behind.

“Basit was driving the car and had slowed down to take a right turn on the highway. The bike, which was probably going at a very high speed, rammed into the car at its rear left door. The woman and the two children, who were sitting in the back seat, were seriously injured and died while being moved to a hospital,” Additional SP N B Ratnam said.