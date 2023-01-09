Telangana records lowest minimum temperature of just over 4 degree Celsius for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, Telangana recorded the lowest minimum temperature of just over 4 degree Celsius. On Monday morning, Kohir in Sangareddy district recorded 4.6 degree Celsius, followed by Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district with 4.8 degree Celsius.

Earlier on Sunday, after a break from the harsh winter for a couple of weeks owing to comparatively warm weather, mercury levels dropped drastically bringing down the lowest minimum temperature to 4.7 degree Celsius in Sirpur.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded the lowest minimum temperature under 10 degree Celsius in 31 of 33 districts in the state Monday.

State capital Hyderabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8 degree Celsius at Rajendranagar Monday morning. Secunderabad, Alwal, RC Puram, and LB Nagar also saw the lowest minimum temperature drop below 10 degree Celsius.

The state is under the influence of mainly low-level north-easterly winds, a weather bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing ‘Code Orange’ warnings for Sunday and Monday.

According to the IMD, dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana while cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad districts till Tuesday morning.

The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 9 degree Celsius and 11 degree Celsius in northern Telangana districts and 11 degree Celsius to 14 degree Celsius in southern and central districts for the next three days, according to a TSDPS forecast issued Monday morning.

An IMD official said winter spells were expected in the second and third week of December. “Even in the first week of January, we did not see much fall in temperatures. The temperatures have dropped now due to a western disturbance over the Himalayas and the blowing of northerlies and north-easterlies over Telangana. This will continue for another two to three days,” the official said.

Normal weather conditions for winter are likely to prevail in central and southern districts of Telangana while northern districts will witness below-normal conditions in the third week of January as well, the official added.