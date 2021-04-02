No lockdown, Telangana government clarifies as fake circular goes viral

After a certain document, announcing restrictions on working hours for shops and business establishments, went viral on social media Thursday night, the Telangana government released a statement clarifying it was fake.

Dated April 1, and not signed by any official, the fake government order copy ‘G.O. No 45’ said that establishments were to shut at 6 pm with immediate effect and stay closed till 8 am.

In a statement, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said no such order had been issued, and that government was not considering imposing a lockdown.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, speaking on the floor of the Assembly a few days ago, clarified that his government was not going to impose a lockdown though the state is in the grip of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“It has come to the notice of the government that an unsigned document claiming to be a GO issued on 1st April 2021 providing for closure of shops and commercial establishments etc. is circulating on social media. It is hereby clarified that the abovesaid document is fake. No such order has been issued by Government of Telangana,” Somesh Kumar said in the statement.

“It is also clarified that there is no consideration for any lockdown,” the Chief Secretary added.

An unsigned document claiming to be a GO issued on 1st April providing for closure of shops and commercial establishments is circulating on social media. It is clarified that the document is FAKE and NO such GO was issued by the Telangana Government. pic.twitter.com/SbBJ2iONgD — Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana Govt. (@TelanganaCS) April 1, 2021

#FakeNewsAlert

Some miscreants have created this fake government order about a partial lockdown in Telangana. Do not forward or share this. Action will be initiated on anyone who spreads such rumors. pic.twitter.com/gJFXrJPdSl — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) April 1, 2021

The number of fresh infections, which hovered around a daily average of 150 cases till mid-March, is rising. With 965 fresh cases reported Thursday, the cumulative caseload for the state stands at 309741. With five deaths reported Thursday, the total fatalities stand at 1706.

Of the 6159 active COVID-19 patients in the state, 3537 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and 2622 are quarantined at their homes.

According to the Directorate of Public Health, the percentage of asymptomatic patients is rising. At present, only 21.9 per cent of the cumulative caseload of over 3 lakh cases is symptomatic.

Greater Hyderabad on Thursday reported over 200 cases for the second consecutive day; 254 fresh infections were reported. The same day, adjoining districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy reported 110 and 97 fresh cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued a fresh set of guidelines. Offices, malls, commercial complexes and transport systems have been ordered to strictly follow the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ rule to contain the spread of infections.

It called for a ban on crowding outside offices and shops, and asked the public to strictly adhere to social distancing and personal hygiene norms apart from ensuring wearing of masks.

It warned people against spitting in public with a fine of Rs 1,000, and has advised offices to opt for fans and avoid using central air conditioning and air coolers. Offices have been asked to call their staff only on alternate days to ensure not more than 50 per cent attendance.