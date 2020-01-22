Telangana local body polls: BJP claims ‘cops used as bouncers, cash given to voters’

Laxman (waving) during campaigning for the urban local bodies elections. (Photo: Twitter/ @drlaxmanbjp) Laxman (waving) during campaigning for the urban local bodies elections. (Photo: Twitter/ @drlaxmanbjp)

Telangana BJP president K Laxman has accused the ruling TRS of “misusing power blatantly” to influence voters in Wednesday’s urban local bodies elections.

Laxman alleged the TRS attacked “BJP’s candidates, used police machinery to its favour and distributed cash to influence voters”.

Speaking to the media after completion of polls Wednesday, the BJP leader said the ruling party distributed money on the eve of elections, proof of which could be found social media. “Policemen were used as personal bouncers. While BJP workers were threatened, the offenders were not arrested in any of the cases,” he said.

According to Laxman, former MLA Somavarapu Satyanarayana had filed a case in Ramagundam, but none of the accused had been arrested. He also alleged that wherever the BJP had a chance of winning, several voters were removed from the rolls.

“In Nizamabad, 10 women were brought from Dichpally to cast votes illegally in Malapally. BJP workers were detained for raising a complaint against this. The same happened in Tandur,” Laxman alleged.

In Jagtiala, TRS candidate Kapula Srinivas influenced voters in the polling station and no action was taken by the police, he claimed. “BJP workers were attacked by TRS workers in ward number 1 of Parkala municipality. As many as 150 illegal votes were cast in Bachupally of Warangal, 100 bogus votes were cast in Wardhannapet and 50-60 people were caught,” he alleged.

According to him, while BJP candidate Vinod was arrested in Nizamabad, the TRS candidate was not arrested despite a complaint against him for attacking BJP workers.

“In Nizampet, names and ID proofs of voters didn’t match. Software companies didn’t declare holiday on election day and students were not allowed to participate in the election. I wonder why the state election commission did not intervene,” Laxman said.

