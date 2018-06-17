Watch: Telangana local body chief ‘kicks’ woman in chest over land dispute

In the video, president of Dharpally Mandal (a rural local body), I Gopi is seen kicking the woman, after she hit him with her footwear even as one of her relatives pushed him to the ground. (Photo: YouTube/V6 News Telugu) In the video, president of Dharpally Mandal (a rural local body), I Gopi is seen kicking the woman, after she hit him with her footwear even as one of her relatives pushed him to the ground. (Photo: YouTube/V6 News Telugu)

A video of a public representative, belonging to the ruling TRS, allegedly kicking a woman over a civil dispute in Nizamabad district of Telangana has gone viral.

In the video, president of Dharpally Mandal (a rural local body), I Gopi is seen kicking the woman, after she hit him with her footwear even as one of her relatives pushed him to the ground, police said, adding the incident happened over a civil dispute pertaining to sale of land.

Police said a case has been registered against Gopi under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the woman’s complaint.

Gopi also filed a counter complaint following which a case was registered against the woman and some of her relatives over trespass and damaging his property, police said.

In the complaint, the woman has stated that last year Gopi sold her a plot which also comprised a house for Rs 33.72 lakh for which registration was done in her name.

However, he had demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh “in view of rise in land rates in the area,” police said.

He had till date not handed over the property and had been threatening her, police said.

Today, the woman went with her relatives to Gopi’s house to demand that the property be handed over. A heated argument broke out after which the woman allegedly hit him with her footwear.

Gopi then allegedly kicked the woman, police said.

