Narasimha Rao’s daughter files nomination for election to Telangana Legislative Council

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hands over B-Form to Surabhi Vani Devi, ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao's daughter (ANI Photo)

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi on Monday filed her nomination for election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates’ constituency, as a canditate of the ruling TRS.

TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao and other leaders accompanied her when she submitted her nomination to the Returning Officer, TRS sources said.

Sitting MLC and BJP candidate N Ramachander Rao also submitted his nomination on Monday for the constituency.

TRS had on Sunday announced the candidature of Vani Devi, an artist and academic for the election, to be held on March 14.

The TRS government has been organising year-long centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao, a native of Telangana, since last June.