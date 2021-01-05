Telangana: LED bulb removed from 9-year-old’s lungs

A pediatric rigid bronchoscopy was performed and the bulb was taken out in less than 10 minutes. (Source: medicover)

Doctors at a Hyderabad hospital removed a LED bulb from a nine-year-old boy’s lungs after he had swallowed it.

Prakash, who hailed from Telangana’s Mahaboobnagar, had swallowed a LED bulb while playing with his friends on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing and coughed profusely.

On Monday morning, a CT scan of the chest revealed that the tiny LED bulb had entered the right main bronchus (tube leading to the lung) extending on to the lower bronchus. A pediatric rigid bronchoscopy was performed and the bulb was taken out in less than 10 minutes. Prakash was discharged the same day without any complications.

Speaking to indianexpess.com, Dr. A Raghu Kanth, senior consultant – Interventional Pulmonologist at Medicover hospital said that timely intervention was the key.

“Usually we see children below the age of 4 or 5 years having swallowed things like ground nuts, seeds, and tiny toy parts, etc. In this case, it was more problematic because it was a small LED bulb with a sharp metal wire strand ending. It could have injured the main airway (trachea), led to chemical reactions, or caused internal bleeding. When the object goes into deeper levels, its removal becomes more complicated and would require open surgery,” said Dr. Raghu Kanth, adding that the bulb was inside the body for over 12 hours.