Telangana: Killer jab by hitchhiker; biker’s wife, lover among six arrested

The police in Telangana’s Khammam district Wednesday arrested six people in connection with the murder of a motorcyclist who was allegedly jabbed with a poisonous substance by a hitchhiker Monday. The arrested include the wife of the deceased and her lover, said the police.

Shaik Jamal Saheb, a 48-year-old mason, was riding his motorcycle from his home in Bopparam village in Khammam to Gandrai village in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday when a man requested him for a lift and hopped on to the two-wheeler at the Vallabhi village, also in Khammam.

The pillion rider drugged Jamal using a syringe, jumped off the bike and fled the scene, said the police. According to the police, Jamal stopped his bike near a group of people, told them what had transpired and collapsed. He was later declared dead on arrival by doctors at the Vallabhi hospital.

The police recovered the syringe used by the assailant from the crime scene and sent it to the forensic science lab for examination. The forensic team identified the injected substance to be an anaesthesia drug called Neovec. The police checked the call detail records of the deceased, his wife and others before arresting the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Jamal’s wife Shaik Imam Bi, her lover G Mohan Rao, his friend Bandi Venkanna, a registered medical practitioner, and their associates Venkatesh, B Yashwanth and P Sambasiva Rao.

According to G Baswa Reddy, assistant commissioner of police (Khammam rural), Imam Bi, who worked as a labour contractor, and Mohan Rao, who worked as an autorickshaw driver, got into an extra-marital relationship two years ago. A couple of months ago, Jamal caught them together at his house. This resulted in him regularly assaulting Imam Bi.

Police inquiries found out that while Imam Bi asked Mohan Rao to stay away from her on the insistence of Jamal. But, Mohan Rao convinced Imam Bi of a life together after eliminating Jamal.

Mohan Rao bought the drug from Venkanna for Rs 3,500 though he had promised to pay Rs 5,000, the investigation found. For the drug, Venkanna had contacted his friend Yashwanth, who worked as an assistant in the operation theatre of a private hospital. Yeshwanth, in turn, asked his friend Sambasiva Rao, who worked in the operation theatre for another hospital, and bought two Neovec anaesthesia injections and six sleeping pills, said the police.

As per the original plan, Mohan Rao asked Imam Bi to spike Jamal’s food or drinks with sleeping pills and then inject Neovec drug to kill him. On failure, Mohan Rao took the help of Venkanna and Venkatesh to kill Jamal. On September 19, when Jamal was on his way, as informed by Imam Bi, Venkanna and Venkatesh followed the victim. Venkanna waited for Jamal near the Vallabhi village and asked for a lift, the police said.

Venkanna asked Jamal to stop the bike after about 100 meters and suddenly injected the syringe on his back and escaped, said the police.