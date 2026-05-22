Wife found dead in Telangana, husband detained after old assault video goes viral

After 28-year-old R Meenakshi was found hanging at her home on the outskirts of Khammam, her family alleged that her husband beat her to death; an old video purportedly showing him thrashing her with a belt surfaced hours later.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadMay 22, 2026 04:52 PM IST
Khammam woman death caseA police officer said it was an old video allegedly recorded by one of Meenakshi’s relatives, but it was kept hidden after family members intervened and a compromise was reached. (Photo generated using AI)
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A 32-year-old man was detained in Telangana’s Khammam after his wife was found dead and an old video allegedly showing him brutally assaulting her surfaced.

After 28-year-old R Meenakshi was found hanging in the bedroom of her house in Gol Thanda in Thirumalayapalem on the outskirts of Khammam town on Friday morning, her family members alleged that her husband, R Shivaji, beat her to death and was trying to make it appear as suicide. The two have a child together.

The woman’s relatives flocked to the Thirumalayapalem police station, demanding that Shivaji be charged with Meenakshi’s murder. They alleged that he had been eyeing the life insurance policy he had purchased for his wife and that he regularly assaulted and harassed her.

On Friday morning, shortly after her body was found, a video surfaced showing Shivaji purportedly hitting a bound Meenakshi with a belt as she pleaded in agony and their child cried in the background.

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A police officer said it was an old video allegedly recorded by one of Meenakshi’s relatives, but it was kept hidden after family members intervened and a compromise was reached, with Shivaji allegedly promising not to assault her again. However, according to the complaint filed with police, he continued to harass her physically and mentally.

Thirumalayapalem Police Station in-charge Inspector V Srinivas they were waiting for a post-mortem report. “He definitely beat her up. We have brought him to the police station for questioning. We will modify the FIR once the post-mortem reveals if it is suicide or murder,” he said.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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