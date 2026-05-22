Wife found dead in Telangana, husband detained after old assault video goes viral

A police officer said it was an old video allegedly recorded by one of Meenakshi’s relatives, but it was kept hidden after family members intervened and a compromise was reached. (Photo generated using AI)

A 32-year-old man was detained in Telangana’s Khammam after his wife was found dead and an old video allegedly showing him brutally assaulting her surfaced.

After 28-year-old R Meenakshi was found hanging in the bedroom of her house in Gol Thanda in Thirumalayapalem on the outskirts of Khammam town on Friday morning, her family members alleged that her husband, R Shivaji, beat her to death and was trying to make it appear as suicide. The two have a child together.

The woman’s relatives flocked to the Thirumalayapalem police station, demanding that Shivaji be charged with Meenakshi’s murder. They alleged that he had been eyeing the life insurance policy he had purchased for his wife and that he regularly assaulted and harassed her.