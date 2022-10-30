‘Brokers from Delhi’: With MLAs who alleged poaching bid on stage, KCR hits out at BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday alleged that “brokers from Delhi” were trying to bribe four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) party and topple the government. Incidentally, Rao made the statement while addressing a rally where the four MLAs were present on stage with him.

The Telangana CM was referring to an incident that took place on Wednesday where the state police seized huge amount of cash from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad that was “meant to be offered to four MLAs of TRS to quit their party” by ‘BJP agents’.

Addressing a rally at Munugode ahead of the constituency’s bypoll, Rao, according to news agency ANI, said, “Recently, some brokers from Delhi tried to buy Telangana’s self-respect and offered Rs 100 crore to our leaders and asked them to leave the party and come along, However, they didn’t accept it and came with me.”

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “encouraging this kind of politics”, Rao said he would ensure that “not a single vote from a weaver family” goes to the BJP.

He also accused the BJP of trying to ‘buy’ 20-30 TRS MLAs and topple the government, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, TRS leaders claimed that one of the four MLAs was offered Rs 100 crore and the others Rs 50 crore each by the ‘BJP agents’, while the saffron party has termed the alleged poaching attempts as a political drama scripted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Denying the matter, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said, “It is all staged. The entire script has been dictated from Pragathi Bhavan (the Chief Minister’s residence). We demand a probe by a Supreme Court judge into this matter. We do not need to buy any MLAs,”

Advertisement

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Do we need to indulge in such acts? We are confident BJP will come to power in Telangana in 2023. We do not have to indulge in horse-trading. All this is propaganda of a losing TRS. By getting a few TRS MLAs on our side we cannot topple the KCR government, so why will BJP try it? There is no logic in all this.”