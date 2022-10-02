Telangana: KCR unveils Gandhi statue, urges thinkers to flay criticism of Mahatma

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appealed to intellectuals and thinkers on Sunday to condemn criticism of Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy.

Speaking after unveiling a 16-feet bronze statue of Gandhi on the Gandhi Hospital premises in Hyderabad on Gandhi Jayanti, Rao said that attempts were being made to criticise the philosophy of Gandhi and that they should be countered effectively.

The chief minister said his government followed Gandhian principles and that programmes like Palle and Pattana Pragathi (village and city development) were based on Gandhian principles of development. “The state government functions on the Gandhian principles of non-violence, peace and harmony. I myself drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi during the Telangana movement,’’ he said.

“It is our responsibility to counter and condemn the unwarranted criticism of Gandhian principles. It should not be tolerated. Mahatma Gandhi’s good work should be promoted,’’ he said. “Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and philosophy will remain relevant forever and continue to inspire people across the world.”

The statue of Gandhi weighs over five tonnes and cost about Rs 1.25 crore.

October 2 is also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the chief minister said.

On Saturday, Rao said Gandhi had taught people about the democratic method of first praying and pleading and then protesting and fighting to attain freedom.

Gandhi had shown a new type of struggle to the world by practising non-violence and satyagraha against the British colonial rule, Rao said, adding that many countries that adhered to the Gandhian principles were liberated from slavery.

The chief minister said the state of Telangana was created through a peaceful movement inspired by Gandhi. Gandhi advocated that the final victory lies in truth by following the motto of Satyameva Jayate.

Rao quoted Gandhi as having said “it is easy to be one among a crowd but it requires courage to stand alone” and said Telangana was moving forward drawing inspiration from these words.