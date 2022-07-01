Telangana junior doctors continue their protest for pending stipends on National Doctors’ Day

Amid National Doctors’ Day posters and banners greeting them, senior residents—postgraduate doctors in compulsory one-year government service—intensified their protest over pending stipends, boycotting emergency as well as other services at 28 hospitals across Telangana on Friday.

“Had the government been serious about the welfare of the doctors, they would have disbursed the stipend dues pending for three to seven months a long time ago,” said a senior resident, requesting anonymity.

Also read | All work and no pay: Protesting Telangana senior resident doctors seek better treatment

About 698 senior residents have decided to go ahead with the protests till the stipend dues are credited to their bank accounts. On Wednesday and Thursday, the doctors boycotted elective services—both outpatient and in-patient ones. They had warned of boycotting emergency services from July 1 if their demands were not heeded.

Stating that the problem of delays in the disbursement of stipends to house surgeons, junior residents, senior residents, and super-speciality residents has existed since time immemorial, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-Juda) extended full support to the Telangana Senior Residents Doctors Association (TSRDA), calling for the government to pay heed to their demands.

We firmly stand with our fraternity

i.e., TSRDA

We request government to pay heed to their three demands and look into solving the issues@trsharish @TelanganaHealth @TelanganaCMO @DMETELANGANA pic.twitter.com/xKszWFPRcq — Telangana JUDA (@JudaTelangana) July 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After a review meeting with health department officials, Health Minister T Harish Rao said the government was trying to find a solution to the issue of delayed payments. “The government is making arrangements for a permanent solution without delays in payment of salaries to house surgeons, junior doctors, senior resident doctors, and staff in diet, sanitation departments as well as to outsourced staff in the health department. Till now, payments were made through a manual system and delays were noticed in scrutinising bills, approval from superiors and the government,” the minister said in a statement.

However, Dr Rajeev, a TSRDA representative, said there was no assurance from the minister on the pending stipends of senior residents. “If the government wants to change the system of payment, how is that an immediate solution to our problem? We are not backing down till pending dues are credited in our accounts,” he said.

As senior residents stay away from emergency services, patient care, especially in peripheral government hospitals, is likely to be severely affected. “We have submitted at least 10 representations to the director of medical education. We have come to this day where we have decided to boycott emergency duties because no one cares to listen to our pleas,” said Dr Vinod, a protesting doctor.

Another protester, Dr Sameer, said that no one from the government had held talks with the protesting doctors. “Our demands are the same. We want regularisation of the stipend and pending dues to be cleared immediately. We want our one-year compulsory service terminated in July, taking into account the three months of service we rendered during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. These are our genuine demands,” he said.

T-Juda said the stipend delays had been taken up with the authorities numerous times, but in vain. “The senior residents have been providing services without remuneration for eight months despite the prevailing post-Covid economic conditions. The threshold is breached and they are on strike…We firmly stand with our fraternity i.e., TSRDA. We request the government to pay heed to their three demands and solve the issues,” the association said in a statement.

Earlier, minister Rao tweeted that the government saluted doctors for their dedicated service to humankind. “Doctors deserve special appreciation for risking their lives in service of people. Verse “Vaidyo Narayano Hari” was further established during COVID pandemic. On eve of #NationalDoctorsDay, people & government of Telangana salutes doctors for their dedicated service to mankind,” he wrote.

Doctors deserve special appreciation for risking their lives in service of people. Verse “Vaidyo Narayano Hari” was further established during COVID pandemic.

On eve of #NationalDoctorsDay people & government of Telangana salutes doctors for their dedicated service to mankind. pic.twitter.com/gdo4DV5Y00 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) June 30, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Governor Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajantoo also greeted doctors on the occasion. “By saving patients’ lives even at the cost of risking theirs, the brave and committed doctors reaffirmed their commitment and devotion towards their profession,” she said.