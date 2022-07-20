Telangana sets up isolation wards for suspected monkeypox patients, steps up vigil at airport

After two monkeypox cases were reported from Kerala, the Telangana health department has geared up and designated Government Fever Hospital at Nallakunta in Hyderabad as the nodal hospital for isolation of suspected patients and their treatment if tested positive.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the superintendent of the hospital Dr K Shankar said two isolation wards, one each for male and female patients, were set up Tuesday. “We have arranged for 36 beds and have the requisite staff, equipment and medicines. In case of any suspected patient, we will send samples of urine, blood, throat swabs and scrapping from wounds for tests in Gandhi Hospital. If any are tested positive, those samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for confirmation,” he said.

“There are no cases in Telangana yet. There is no need to be alarmed though it is a highly contagious disease. It is just like chickenpox or smallpox. The treatment is symptomatic and a patient will have to be in hospital for 21 days,” he said.

Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed Monday the monkeypox cases reported in Kerala and directed the officials concerned to spread awareness about the disease, symptoms, tests, diagnosis, and treatment. Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, established in 1915, was also the first nodal centre in the state for isolation and treatment of patients when the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

The authorities at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have been directed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to stay vigilant. About the preparedness at the airport, Dr Anuradha Medoju, senior regional director, MoHFW, and chief of Airport Health Organisation (APHO) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said that airports have been following guidelines on monkeypox disease first issued on May 20.

“At Hyderabad, we have four mass thermal scanners covering the entire airport. We can pick up fever cases from the masses. We have not had a case of fever or suspected monkeypox since May 23. Apart from screening, we are also looking for rashes on the hands of passengers,” Dr Anuradha told indianexpress.com while stressing that screening and surveillance for covid cases continue to be in force.

“In addition to our screening and examination in Hyderabad, we have instructed the airline companies to look for clinical symptoms such as fever or rashes before passengers are allowed to board the flight,” she added. In case any passenger is found to present symptoms of monkeypox, the APHO would refer them to Fever Hospital.

Monkeypox disease, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash. Contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or mucosal surfaces, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects including a patient’s clothes or bed sheets can cause a spread of the virus. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, mouth, genitals, perianal area or eyes.

According to the WHO, the number of lesions can range from one to several thousand. “Lesions begin flat, then fill with liquid before they crust over, dry up and fall off, with a fresh layer of skin forming underneath. People remain infectious until all of the lesions have crusted over, the scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath,” it says.

The health department has advised the public to be cautious and visit a doctor in case of any symptoms as the incubation period for the virus is two to three weeks. “In case of high fever, rashes on upper and lower limbs, enlargement of lymph nodes in the neck, axilla (armpit) and groin, red eyes, joint pains, weakness, vomiting and have contacted a source with travel history, one should visit a doctor,” Dr Shankar added.