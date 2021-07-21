Telangana IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar takes VRS, triggers buzz over joining politics

Speaking to the media in Adilabad on Tuesday, where he offered prayers at the ancient Sri Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli, R S Praveen Kumar said there is so much left for him to do. (Twitter: Dr. R S Praveen Kumar)

The Telangana government on Tuesday accepted senior IPS officer Dr. RS Praveen Kumar’s request for voluntary retirement from service.

The 1995 batch officer has been the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) for the last 9 years.

The government, while relieving Kumar of his duties, appointed 2006-batch IAS officer Ronald Rose, Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department in Full Additional Charge of the post of Secretary, TSWREIS until further orders.

After 26 years of serving the motherland as an IPS officer, I have applied today for voluntary retirement to pursue my passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at my own pace. I thank you all for standing by me throughout my career.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IZM9Jztimd — Dr. RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) July 19, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the 54-year-old announced his decision to quit government service with a heavy heart. In a statement shared on Twitter, he said it was not easy to arrive at this “life-changing decision”, given his humble beginnings and the arduous journey to become an IPS officer. As Secretary of TSWREIS, Kumar has played an instrumental role in uplifting and empowering students from underprivileged communities. He thanked the governments of unified Andhra Pradesh and then Telangana for their trust and enabling him to serve the weak, voiceless, and the underserved throughout his 26 years of career.

Read | Top Telangana health officer slams politicians for flouting Covid rules

The sudden announcement led to widespread speculation that he would enter politics, which was visible throughout the responses from people to his tweet. In his statement, he said “I shall use the rest of my life to fulfill the unfinished dreams of doyens of social justice, Mahatma Phule couple, Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar, Manyawar Shri Kanshiram, and many more torchbearers of our country. I sincerely pray to you all to bless and guide me as I start this new phase of my journey.”

Speaking to the media in Adilabad on Tuesday, where he offered prayers at the ancient Sri Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli, Kumar said there is so much left for him to do. “Even as I worked hard to bring about a change in the society for the past 26 years of my service, much is left to be done for the downtrodden communities. I could do justice to barely one percent of the public. The remaining 99 percent of the underprivileged communities are yet to be covered. I will reach out to the community as a commoner and not as an IPS officer,” he said.

When asked if he would join politics, he said “I don’t have any other agenda except serving the poor and disadvantaged communities. I will not leave the way shown by DR BR Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and Kumram Bheem. I will not be bought by someone nor will I sell anything,” he said.

Kumar has been the longest-serving Secretary of TSWREIS. In the police department, he has held the posts of Joint Commissioner of Police(Special Branch) and Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad. He has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious and also awarded the Telangana Excellence Award by the Government of Telangana. In 2011, he was selected for mid-career Master of Public Administration under the prestigious Edward S Mason programme in the John Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA.