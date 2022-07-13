Telangana: IMD reverts to red alert; rivers, reservoirs still in spate

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reverted rainfall warnings for the northern and eastern Telangana districts to red alert after briefly downgrading it to orange alert on Wednesday morning.

Isolated places over northern Telangana, especially Mancherial, Kumarambheem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Karimnagar districts are likely to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well, according to Dr K Nagarathna, the director of IMD-Hyderabad.

Extremely heavy rainfall across northern Telangana districts continued for the fifth day Tuesday with at least 42 locations recording a downpour of over 20 cm. As of 8.30 am Wednesday, Jainoor and Lingapur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district received rainfall of 39.1 cm and 35.2 cm, the highest in the last 24 hours. Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally all received copious amounts of rainfall.

Incessant rains cut off villages, inundated and damaged roads as well as causeways, and left many stranded across villages. Farmers stare at massive damage to their crops, including cotton. Control rooms are operational, while national and state rescue teams are on the ground evacuating people to safer locations in these districts.

Taking the monsoon casualties across the state in the last few days to 10, four members of a family died at their home in Kamareddy district on Tuesday after they came in contact with a live electric wire. A TV journalist working with a vernacular channel was washed away in the Jagtial district. The IMD has extended persistent flash flood threats for districts of Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Warangal, and Adilabad.

Meanwhile, the state government alerted people living in the Godavari river basin that all reservoirs and water bodies are filled to the brim with incessant rains in the upper basin of the river. The Irrigation department officials were directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to restore water levels and release water to farmers depending on their needs.

On Tuesday, the water levels in Sriram Sagar Project touched 74.83 TMC out of 90.31 TMC and nine gates were opened. Similarly, water levels in the Singur project are 20.59 TMC out of 29.91 TMC, the Kadem project is 6.26 TMC out of 7.60TMC, the Sripada Yellampalli project is 13.24 TMC out of 20.18 TMC, an official statement noted.

Due to heavy rains on Tuesday, gates of SRSP, Swarna and GaddennaVagu projects were lifted and as part of pre-emptive measures, 100 residents of GNR Colony in 43 houses were moved to a school in a safe area and all facilities were provided to them – Collector @musharraf_ias pic.twitter.com/Jz1vmmKhMa — Collector Nirmal (@Collector_NML) July 12, 2022

According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSDPS), 32 out of 33 districts of the state have reported “large excess” rainfall for the southwest monsoon season. In other words, 487 of the total 594 Mandals in the state have reported “large excess”. A large excess is when the excess rainfall is 60 per cent more than normal. The state’s average departure is a “large excess” of 121 per cent rainfall. Compared to July 2021, the state has received 33.4 cm of actual rainfall in the month as against 12.6 cm during the same month last year.

