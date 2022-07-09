Telangana weather: IMD issues red warning for Saturday, Sunday as rain batters state

Several parts of Telangana were battered by heavy rains on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning in several parts of the state for Saturday and Sunday.

As of 8.30 am Saturday, Nandipet in north Telangana’s Nizamabad district had received about 20 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state. While most of the district has received over 10 cm of rainfall, parts of the Nirmal and Suryapet districts, too, witnessed very heavy rains — above 15 cm. In Hyderabad, a highest overnight rainfall of 7 cm was recorded from Uppal.

Cumulative rainfall distribution data in Telangana (Source:TSDPS) Cumulative rainfall distribution data in Telangana (Source:TSDPS)

Due to incessant rains, rivers are in full spate and reservoirs are filling up fast. Authorities have opened the spillways of Sri Ram Sagar and Kaddam reservoirs in the Godavari basin.

Earlier in the day, a school bus was stuck in a railway underpass filled with floodwaters in the Mahabubnagar district. About 30 students were rescued by locals in neck-deep water, videos of which went viral on social media. In one of the reported rain-related casualties, a woman and her daughter died in the Nalgonda district after a wall of their home collapsed on them while sleeping early Friday morning.

District-wise rainfall data from Saturday to Sunday (Source:TSDPS) District-wise rainfall data from Saturday to Sunday (Source:TSDPS)

According to Dr K Nagarathna, director of IMD Hyderabad, most places across the state would receive light to moderate rainfall, whereas heavy rainfall is predicted at scattered locations, and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at certain isolated places. “Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall of up to 20 cm is likely in the northern districts for two days,” she said on Friday.

According to the IMD, isolated places in Komaram, Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) districts are likely to witness extremely heavy rains.

#WATCH | Telangana: A school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar today. The students were rescued by the locals. The bus was later brought out of the spot. pic.twitter.com/7OOUm8as0v — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Incessant rains, heavy to very heavy, are likely at Adilabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri districts. The remaining districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday.