Telangana: IMD issues heatwave alert for next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave alert for parts of Telangana in the next three days. Noting that dry weather is likely to prevail over the state, the IMD has predicted the maximum temperatures to be around 40 and 43 degree C during the period.

The orange warning issued Tuesday afternoon by the Hyderabad center of IMD predicts heatwave conditions likely to occur at isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Kumarambheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajannasircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Janagaon, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. The weather warning is applicable for March 30, 31, April 1, and 2.

The impact is increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work, said a press statement, adding that vulnerable categories such as infants, elderly, and people with chronic diseases are posed with high health concerns. It has advised the public to not step outside between 12 noon and 3 pm, apart from intake of liquid diet to avoid dehydration.

K Nagarathna, the director of IMD-Hyderabad, said that under the influence of northerly winds prevailing over Telangana, the districts on the northern, north-eastern, and eastern parts of the state are likely to witness heatwave conditions in the next two to three days.

“Telangana is likely to have temperatures above normal by 2 to 3 degree C in central and southern Telangana, whereas the north, north-east and eastern Telangana may experience temperatures above normal by 3 to 4 degree C. Heatwave conditions may prevail over districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Jagitial, Janagaon, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Narayanapet, Nalgonda, Warangal Urban, and Warangal Rural,” she said.

The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree C is recorded by the IMD from Adilabad and the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degree C in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) with its dense network of real-time automated weather stations recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degree C from Kumarambheem district Tuesday. Greater Hyderabad reported 39.4 degree C as its highest maximum. The mercury had breached the 40-degree mark in Greater Hyderabad, as per TSDPS data, on Monday.