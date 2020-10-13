Heavy showers hit traffic in Hyderabad, rain in other parts of Telangana too

In view of the heavy rains expected in Hyderabad, flight departures and arrivals have also been impacted. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday, with many parts of the city flooded and road and air traffic disrupted.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has advised everyone to stay indoors. Taking to Twitter, Kumar said, “Don’t allow your kids to go out tonight. We are there for any help. Traffic and Law Order officers are trying their best to help. Still I regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family.”

ALERT: Very heavy rains are expected at many parts of Hyderabad. Please stay indoors and don’t allow your kids to go out tonight. We are there for any help.Traffic and Law Order officers are trying their best to help. Still I regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family pic.twitter.com/EWCA52qvx4 — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 13, 2020

Flight departures and arrivals have also been impacted. Indigo issued a travel advisory on Twitter and asked people to write to them for any assistance.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather (Heavy rain) at Hyderabad, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. For any assistance, write to us on Twitter or Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 13, 2020

The depression over Telangana has moved further west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph in the past six hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. It added that the depression is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and will gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over Telangana and adjoining North Interior Karnataka in next 12 hours and will gradually decrease thereafter, the weather agency added. As per IMD’s latest forecast, Telangana and adjoining districts of north interior Karnataka can suffer some damage to crops due to heavy rain.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate showers are expected at most places across Telangana on Tuesday, October 13. Furthermore, heavy to very heavy falls have been forecast at a few places, while extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day) has been predicted at isolated places within the south Indian state.

Normal life was hit in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Tuesday due to incessant rain after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving a trail of destruction in the southern state. The deep depression caused extremely heavy rainfall in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts and threw normal life out of gear with Parawada receiving the highest rainfall(18.1cm).

Andhra Pradesh saw heavy rainfall in most parts Monday, prompting the State Disaster Management Commissioner to issue a warning, especially for people residing in low lying areas, to take “necessary precautions.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd