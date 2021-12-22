Mercury drops to 3.5 degrees in north Telangana as cold wave grips state

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail across Telangana with several locations witnessing minimum temperatures drop to single digits. On Tuesday morning, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ginnedari village in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of north Telangana. Three other locations – Sirpur (U), Bela, and Arli (T) – also recorded minimum temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Over a dozen automated weather stations in north Telangana districts recorded temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees Celsius. The state capital, meanwhile, saw the mercury level drop to as low as 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Also read | Omicron: Telangana reports first case of local transmission as Hyderabad doctor tests positive

The cold wave conditions are expected to continue till Thursday under the influence of the northerly and north-easterly winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued an Orange alert for several districts Tuesday, has forecast that the temperature will hover between 13 and 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday. The Orange alert remains in force in Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts.

The IMD has also warned of minimum temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial in north Telangana during the same period.

According to the Met department’s Hyderabad centre, the erstwhile Adilabad district had earlier recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius in December 2017, which was the lowest minimum temperature in the last 10 years. On Tuesday, IMD’s weather station recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius in the district. It has predicted a departure of -2 to -4 degrees from normal in minimum temperatures till the morning of December 26.