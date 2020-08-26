Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana has 3018 infections; cases may taper by September-end

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: With 3018 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, Telangana now has 1,11,688 cases. The toll stands at 780 with 10 additional casualties. Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesday. Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao said though there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in rural Telangana, the infection rate is coming down in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and it is expected to further reduce in the coming days.

In Andhra Pradesh, the positivity rate jumped past 11 per cent in Andhra Pradesh as close to 10,000 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 3,71,639 on Tuesday. The virulent spread of Covid-19 showed no signs of abating, with every district reporting new cases aplenty and adding more clusters in the state. Government data showed that at least 935 new clusters were added in the last week across the state where the prevalence of the virus has spread, contributing to about eight per cent of the fresh cases.

The COVID-19 toll in the state has now shot up to 3,460 and the total number of cured to 2,78,247, leaving 89,932 active cases, according to the bulletin.