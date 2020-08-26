scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana has 3018 infections; cases may taper by September-end

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Telangana has 1,11,688 cases and 780 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has 3,71,639 infections, while the toll stands at 3460

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: August 26, 2020 9:46:05 am
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: With 3018 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, Telangana now has 1,11,688 cases. The toll stands at 780 with 10 additional casualties. Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesday. Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao said though there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in rural Telangana, the infection rate is coming down in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and it is expected to further reduce in the coming days.

In Andhra Pradesh, the positivity rate jumped past 11 per cent in Andhra Pradesh as close to 10,000 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 3,71,639 on Tuesday. The virulent spread of Covid-19 showed no signs of abating, with every district reporting new cases aplenty and adding more clusters in the state. Government data showed that at least 935 new clusters were added in the last week across the state where the prevalence of the virus has spread, contributing to about eight per cent of the fresh cases.

The COVID-19 toll in the state has now shot up to 3,460 and the total number of cured to 2,78,247, leaving 89,932 active cases, according to the bulletin.

Live Blog

Telangana has 1,11,688 cases and 780 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has 3,71,639 infections, while the toll stands at 3460. Follow LIVE UPDATES from Hyderabad

09:46 (IST)26 Aug 2020
COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesday. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said though there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in rural Telangana, the infection rate is coming down in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and it is expected to further reduce in the coming days. "We have earlier said the cases would gradually come down in the GHMC area by the end of August. We also said though there would be some uptick, the cases in rural Telangana would be under control by the end of September. The trend is as expected," he said at a press conference.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: A health worker stands by a wall before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana continued to witness a steady rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,579 fresh infections and nine more fatalities being reported, pushing the state's tally to 1.08 lakh. The toll climbed to 770 with nine deaths, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 24. As many as 52,933 samples were tested on August 24, the highest for a day so far. Cumulatively, 10.21 lakh samples were tested. The samples tested per million population was 27,502, it said. Out of the 2,579 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, saw a relatively low count at 295, followed by Rangareddy 186, Khammam 161, Warangal Urban 143, Nizamabad 142, and others. All 33 districts in the state reported cases in double digits.

Online classes for students in Telangana will begin from September 1, the school education department said in its order on Monday. It noted that the cabinet meeting on August 5 had approved commencement of admissions and given the green signal for starting distance education and e-learning for schools. "The government, after careful examination, hereby permit as part of e-learning and distance education, online classes on various digital/Tv/T-SAT platforms from September 1, 2020 in all schools. All teachers shall attend schools regularly from August 27 onwards and shall prepare e-content lessons," the order said.

