Thursday, July 02, 2020
COVID19
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 10 more staffers test positive in AP secretariat

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Published: July 3, 2020 1:42:14 am
At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (PTI)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Telangana as the state ramps up testing. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has big caseload and also high growth rate. Both states have also moved into the top ten list of states with highest caseloads in the country. But compared to states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, the daily contribution of new infections is still low, in the range of 1,200 to 1,500.

First time in 66 years, Hyderabad’s famed Khairatabad Ganesh idol will not be taller than the previous year’s idol, which was a record 66-feet in height. The organisers of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have proposed to scale down the height to 27 feet and will do away with gathering of devotees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Telangana has so far recorded 17,357 coronavirus cases, including 267 deaths.

Meanwhile, ten more staffers in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of those affected there to 25. An addition of 657 fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 15,252, according to the latest bulletin.

A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

With over 17,000 infections, Telangana is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Telangana is currently growing at more than 7 per cent, the highest in the country apart from Assam and Karnataka. But compared to states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, the daily contribution of new infections is still low, in the range of 1,200 to 1,500.

WIth the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in Telangana, the High Court on Wednesday criticised the government for “behaving in a manner that is violating the right to live”.

The court said it is the duty of the state to protect the lives of citizens. By not declaring the required information regarding the spread of Covid-19, including information on where containment zones are, the state is endangering the lives of citizens, it said.

“You cannot abdicate your responsibility to protect your citizens. Why are you not conducting the required number of tests? Why are you not disseminating information daily in your bulletins about containment zones, and more information about spread of the virus?” Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan said.

Ushering in reforms in the state’s healthcare system, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to revamp its ambulance and first responders’ services by inducting 1,088 vehicles of three types.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 412 new ambulances including 105 vehicles that are equipped with Advanced Life Support, 282 vehicles with Basic Life Support equipment and 26 neo-natal ambulances. 676 old vehicles have been refurbished, refitted and converted into Mobile Medical Units.