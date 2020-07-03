Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 10 more staffers test positive in AP secretariat

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Telangana as the state ramps up testing. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has big caseload and also high growth rate. Both states have also moved into the top ten list of states with highest caseloads in the country. But compared to states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, the daily contribution of new infections is still low, in the range of 1,200 to 1,500.
First time in 66 years, Hyderabad’s famed Khairatabad Ganesh idol will not be taller than the previous year’s idol, which was a record 66-feet in height. The organisers of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have proposed to scale down the height to 27 feet and will do away with gathering of devotees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Telangana has so far recorded 17,357 coronavirus cases, including 267 deaths.
Meanwhile, ten more staffers in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of those affected there to 25. An addition of 657 fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 15,252, according to the latest bulletin.