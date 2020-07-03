Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 10 more staffers test positive in AP secretariat

A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

With over 17,000 infections, Telangana is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. Telangana is currently growing at more than 7 per cent, the highest in the country apart from Assam and Karnataka. But compared to states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, the daily contribution of new infections is still low, in the range of 1,200 to 1,500.

WIth the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in Telangana, the High Court on Wednesday criticised the government for “behaving in a manner that is violating the right to live”.

The court said it is the duty of the state to protect the lives of citizens. By not declaring the required information regarding the spread of Covid-19, including information on where containment zones are, the state is endangering the lives of citizens, it said.

“You cannot abdicate your responsibility to protect your citizens. Why are you not conducting the required number of tests? Why are you not disseminating information daily in your bulletins about containment zones, and more information about spread of the virus?” Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan said.

Ushering in reforms in the state’s healthcare system, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to revamp its ambulance and first responders’ services by inducting 1,088 vehicles of three types.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 412 new ambulances including 105 vehicles that are equipped with Advanced Life Support, 282 vehicles with Basic Life Support equipment and 26 neo-natal ambulances. 676 old vehicles have been refurbished, refitted and converted into Mobile Medical Units.