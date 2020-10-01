scorecardresearch
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2214 new cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: While Telangana has over 1.93 lakh cases, Andhra Pradesh infection tally is close to 6.95 lakh. The toll in Telangana stands at 1135, while 5828 people have succumbed to the virus in Andhra

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2020 9:26:44 am
A health worker writes a report after collecting nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana recorded 2,214 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.93 lakh while the toll rose to 1135 with eight more fatalities.

Ahead of the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is expected after February 2021, the Telangana State Election Commission(SEC) is exploring the option of e-voting. If things work out according to the plan, it would be for the first time that such a mode of voting will be used in the country. The SEC has also decided to use Face Recognition Technology(FRT) at one polling booth each in all 150 divisions of the GHMC.

Continuing the declining trend, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday saw an addition of 6,133 new COVID-19 cases that took the overall tally to 6,93,484. The total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 as 7,075 more patients got cured and discharged in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. Another 48 patients died while undergoing treatment across the state, pushing the tally to 5,828, the latest bulletin said. The state now has 58,445 active cases.

 

09:26 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hindu Munnani founder Ramagopalan passes away

Hindu Munnani founder convenor Ramagopalan, known for popularising Ganesh Chaturthi puja and immersion festival in Tamil Nadu, died in Chennai on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the organisation said. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin, among others, condoled his death. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP's state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan who hailed him as "the flame of Hindu unity," AMMK founder T T V Dhinakaran and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Ramagopalan's death

Health workers take rest while waiting to collect nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana continues to report over 2000 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 2103 new cases, taking the tally to 1.91 lakh. With 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state now stands at 1127. Dr Srinivas Rao, the director of Public Health and Family Welfare said the worst of the pandemic might be over in the state.

A multi-pronged strategy to contain the spread of the virus in the last two months appeared to have worked well, except in three or four districts, leading to a gradual decline of the number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the State, he said.

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 6,87,351 as 6,190 more cases were added on Monday, while 35 deaths took the fatalities to 5,780. The total recoveries also rose to 6,22,136 as 9,836 patients got cured in the last 24 hours. For the first time in weeks, all 13 districts in the state on Tuesday reported fresh cases in numbers below 1,000. The overall infection positivity rate dropped below the 12 per cent mark for the first time in over two months, standing at 11.99 per cent on Tuesday after a gross 57.34 lakh samples were tested so far.

