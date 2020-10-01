Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2214 new cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

A health worker writes a report after collecting nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana recorded 2,214 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.93 lakh while the toll rose to 1135 with eight more fatalities.

Ahead of the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is expected after February 2021, the Telangana State Election Commission(SEC) is exploring the option of e-voting. If things work out according to the plan, it would be for the first time that such a mode of voting will be used in the country. The SEC has also decided to use Face Recognition Technology(FRT) at one polling booth each in all 150 divisions of the GHMC.

Continuing the declining trend, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday saw an addition of 6,133 new COVID-19 cases that took the overall tally to 6,93,484. The total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 as 7,075 more patients got cured and discharged in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. Another 48 patients died while undergoing treatment across the state, pushing the tally to 5,828, the latest bulletin said. The state now has 58,445 active cases.