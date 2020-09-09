Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2479 new cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

A balloon vendor boy wearing a face mask in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo: Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana recorded 2479 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 1.47 lakh. With 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the casualties in the state have risen to 916. Meanwhile, residents in Hyderabad wonder why parks are still not opened. Shut for over five months now due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyderabad’s iconic parks bear an unusual look–deserted and locked down.

For the fifth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh saw more number of coronavirus patients getting cured than the addition of new cases, though the 10,000-plus positives daily has become a regularity. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 11,691 COVID-19 patients got discharged from hospitals in the state upon recovering from the infection while 10,601 fresh cases increased the overall tally to 5,17,094.

The number of active cases dropped further to 96,769 after a total of 4,15,765 patients got cured so far and another 4,560 died, including 73 in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. A record 70,993 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the state’s gross to 42.37 lakh, with a positivity rate of 12.20 per cent. The recovery rate further improved to 80.40 per cent and the mortality rate fell marginally to 0.88 per cent from 0.89 per cent.