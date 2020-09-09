scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2479 new cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh has over 5 lakh cases, while Telangana's tally stands at 1.4 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2020 9:39:13 am
A balloon vendor boy wearing a face mask in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo: Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana recorded 2479 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 1.47 lakh. With 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the casualties in the state have risen to 916. Meanwhile, residents in Hyderabad wonder why parks are still not opened. Shut for over five months now due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyderabad’s iconic parks bear an unusual look–deserted and locked down.

For the fifth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh saw more number of coronavirus patients getting cured than the addition of new cases, though the 10,000-plus positives daily has become a regularity. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 11,691 COVID-19 patients got discharged from hospitals in the state upon recovering from the infection while 10,601 fresh cases increased the overall tally to 5,17,094.

The number of active cases dropped further to 96,769 after a total of 4,15,765 patients got cured so far and another 4,560 died, including 73 in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. A record 70,993 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the state’s gross to 42.37 lakh, with a positivity rate of 12.20 per cent. The recovery rate further improved to 80.40 per cent and the mortality rate fell marginally to 0.88 per cent from 0.89 per cent.

09:39 (IST)09 Sep 2020
COVID tests must in all government hospitals: Andhra CM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to ensure that COVID 19 tests are available at all government hospitals from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to district hospitals and focus should be on conducting more number of tests.

During the video conference with district collectors an SPs as part of the Spandana here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that efforts should be made on creating awareness among the public over COVID tests and make the tests available at all government hospitals. Reiterating that we have to live with COVID he instructed authorities to be vigilant and take timely action. He directed the officials to make best use of 104 call centre in creating awareness and also ordered the district collectors to monitor the calls handled by the helpline and also conduct mock calls.

A vendor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus waits for customers on a street in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana posted 2,392 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths, taking the tally of infections to1.45 lakh in the state. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 304, followed by Rangareddy 191, Karimnagar 157 and Medchal Malkajgiri 132 districts, a government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 7. With 11 fatalities, the toll rose to 906, it said. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.12 lakh while 31,670are under treatment. As many as 60,923 samples were tested on September 7.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.69 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 77.5 per cent, while it was 77.54 per cent in the country. The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was24,579.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday crossed the five-lakh mark in COVID-19 cases, riding on a rapid surge particularly in the last month. As 8,368 cases were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the state's COVID-19 aggregate touched 5,06,493, while 70 more died, pushing the toll up to 4,487. The latest bulletin said 10,055 more patients recovered, taking the overall number of those cured to 4,04,074. The state now has 97,932 active cases.

