Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra COVID tally goes past 80,000; over single-day 1,000 cases in East Godavari district

People wait in queue to give their nasal swab samples for COVID-19 test at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 23, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded a fresh single-day high of 8,147 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the state, pushing the states gross further up to 80,858. The state now has 39,990 active cases after 39,935 patients recovered from the infection and 933 died, including 49 reported on Friday.

The East Godavari district reported over 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day, raising alarms over infection spread in the area. The district now has a total of 11,067 Covid-19 cases of which 7,577 were still active.

In the last 24 hours, Anantapuramu district registered 984 new Covid-19 cases, Kurnool 914, Visakhapatnam 898, and West Godavari 807, according to the latest bulletin. Guntur and Chittoor reported 703 and 630 respectively. Also, the state saw 49 more coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours while 2,380 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that the coronavirus has entered the community in Telangana and the public should take all precautions. This comes as the state’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 52,466 after 1,640 new cases were reported Friday. The state now has 11,677 active cases while 40,334 people have recovered, with 1,007 people being discharged from medical facilities on Friday. The death toll stands at 455 after 8 more people succumbed to the virus on Friday.