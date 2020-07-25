scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 24, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra COVID tally goes past 80,000; over single-day 1,000 cases in East Godavari district

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, Anantapuramu district registered 984 new COVID-19 cases, Kurnool 914, Visakhapatnam 898 and West Godavari 807.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2020 12:54:20 am
People wait in queue to give their nasal swab samples for COVID-19 test at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 23, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded a fresh single-day high of 8,147 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the state, pushing the states gross further up to 80,858. The state now has 39,990 active cases after 39,935 patients recovered from the infection and 933 died, including 49 reported on Friday.

The East Godavari district reported over 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day, raising alarms over infection spread in the area. The district now has a total of 11,067 Covid-19 cases of which 7,577 were still active.

In the last 24 hours, Anantapuramu district registered 984 new Covid-19 cases, Kurnool 914, Visakhapatnam 898, and West Godavari 807, according to the latest bulletin. Guntur and Chittoor reported 703 and 630 respectively. Also, the state saw 49 more coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours while 2,380 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that the coronavirus has entered the community in Telangana and the public should take all precautions. This comes as the state’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 52,466 after 1,640 new cases were reported Friday. The state now has 11,677 active cases while 40,334 people have recovered, with 1,007 people being discharged from medical facilities on Friday. The death toll stands at 455 after 8 more people succumbed to the virus on Friday.

Live Blog

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in AP cross 80,000-mark; Community transmission reported in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Medics screen people for COVID-19 diagnosis, at a government hospital in Hyderabad, Friday, July 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would be spending Rs 1,000 crores in the next six months towards medical facilities for COVID-19 patients and as of now, the state is incurring an expenditure of Rs 6.5 core per day towards maintenance, medicine, tests, and other amenities. During a review meeting on COVID 19 remedial steps on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the number of dedicated COVID hospitals are being increased and Rs 1,000 crores would be spent in the next six months for developing the infrastructure, medication and high-end facilities in these hospitals.

The coronavirus has entered the community in Telangana and the public should take all precautions against the pathogen as the coming weeks will be crucial, a senior health department official told PTI. "Early identification and treatment of COVID-19 are two things we should be doing because this virus has entered the community.. it is not visible how it is (spreading) and where it is," State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said. However, he said people need not panic and appealed to the them to take precautions like wearing a mask before stepping out, maintaining physical distance and hand-washing as the next four-five weeks would be crucial for the state.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd